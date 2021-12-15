| 9.5°C Dublin

UK reports highest-ever 78,610 daily Covid infections as Omicron surges

A record 656,711 booster jabs were administered in the latest 24-hour period in the UK Expand

Michael Howie and Elly Blake

The UK recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic today as a senior health chief said there could be a “staggering” rise in cases over the next few days.

A further 78,610 Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8.

Case numbers are also significantly up from the 51,342 positive tests recorded a week ago on December 8.

Additionally, 165 coronavirus deaths were confirmed.

Meanwhile, a record 656,711 booster jabs were administered in the latest 24-hour period, meaning some 43 per cent of the population aged over 12 have now received a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency has also released data showing confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have almost doubled today.

Official figures show they have risen by 4,671, taking the total number of confirmed Omicron cases to 10,017 in the UK.

© Evening Standard

