Precaution: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tweeted he was in ‘good spirits’ hours before being moved into intensive care. Photo: PA Wire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still in intensive care but his team are working together to fight the coronavirus outbreak, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson (55) was admitted to St Thomas' hospital in central London on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days.

Having been in hospital for tests and observation, his doctors advised that he be admitted to intensive care yesterday evening.

Mr Gove said that Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support and if his condition changes the government will make an official statement.

"He's not on a ventilator no," Gove told LBC radio. "The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision."

Mr Johnson is understood to be conscious and was moved to intensive care at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will "deputise where necessary", a Number 10 spokesman said.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital," the Number 10 spokesman said.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

The prime minister's official spokesman said yesterday morning that Mr Johnson had been taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor and as a "precaution", and that it was not an emergency admission.

It came just a few hours after Mr Raab told a press briefing that Mr Johnson remained in charge of the UK government despite remaining under observation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr Johnson had tweeted: "Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

"I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain."

At the daily Number 10 news conference yesterday, Mr Raab faced repeated questions as to how Mr Johnson could cope with demands of the premiership if he was sick enough to require hospital treatment.

Downing Street, which had previously described his symptoms as "mild", switched to describing them as "persistent".

They included a cough as well as a continuing high temperature, 10 days after he first tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Raab said he had last spoken to the prime minister on Saturday - almost 48 hours before being sent to brief the nation over his well-being and efforts to tackle Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the latest official figures showed that 5,373 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday - an increase of 439 on the previous day.

Responding to the news, Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "Terribly sad news. All the country's thoughts are with the prime minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

And Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "My thoughts tonight are with @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds.

"I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "Sending all possible best wishes to @BorisJohnson. I know he will receive the best possible care from our amazing NHS."

Online Editors