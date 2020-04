UK lockdown extended for at least three more weeks amid concerns of 'second peak' - Dominic Raab

Medical staff put on their personal protective equipment (PPE) at an MOT testing centre in Belfast which is being used as a drive through testing location for Covid-19. Justin Kernoghan/PA Wire

Lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak will be extended for at least three more weeks in the UK.

Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the decision before UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab officially revealed the extension at the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday.

Mr Raab, deputising for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the illness, said: “Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus.”

He added relaxing rules could cause a “second peak” which would risk increasing deaths “substantially”.

Ministers agreed the need to prolong social distancing measures following meetings of the Cabinet and the British Government’s emergency committee Cobra, amid signs the epidemic in the UK is beginning to peak.

The news came as the Department of Health said the Covid-19 death toll in hospitals in the UK had reached 13,729 as of 5pm on Wednesday, up 861 on the figure the day before.

