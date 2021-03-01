UK in desperate scramble to hunt down patient with new Covid variant

Health officials in Britain are desperately hunting a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the country with a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and evade vaccines.

Six individuals infected with the “variant of concern” have been detected in Britain, health officials said last night.

But Public Health England (PHE) officials have admitted they have no idea who one of them is, nor where they were tested, and have begun a scramble to try to find the person, and to track down hundreds of passengers on a series of connecting flights into the UK from Brazil last month.

PHE is particularly concerned about this Brazilian variant – called P1 – because its mutations share hallmarks with a South African variant that has been found to respond less well to vaccines. It was first detected circulating in Manaus, Brazil, in December.

Until now, outside of Brazil, it had been picked up only in travellers going to Japan. It is thought to be more contagious than the original strain of Covid, similar to the ‘Kent’ strain that contributed to a rise in cases in the UK in recent months. A second less worrying variant from Brazil – called P2 – was found in the UK in January.

Two of the cases in England are in south Gloucestershire, where two more contacts within the same household have tested positive for Covid, but await the results of gene sequencing to determine whether they have the new variant. Health officials said they would deploy “surge testing” in five areas nearby, to hunt down more cases, and to increase the number of positive cases that are sequenced.

The third case in England is thought to be unlinked. An investigation is under way to find the person who tested positive for the variant, as they did not fill in their test registration card, officials said, admitting they had no idea where they may be.

Officials are also seeking to find those on a Swiss Air flight from Brazil that entered Heathrow via Zurich on February 10 carrying up to 136 passengers – five days before Britain introduced hotel quarantine. One of the Gloucestershire cases was on this flight.

Three cases have also been found in Scotland, and involve individuals who came back from Brazil via Paris, then London before taking a flight to Aberdeen.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, chair of the Commons home affairs committee, said: “This troubling development shows the weaknesses in the government’s Covid border measures. The Brazil variant was first identified… many weeks after the prime minister was warned that indirect flights were a problem, yet the government delayed putting stronger measures in place.”

She said there were too many holes in the UK hotel quarantine system.

