UK imposes tighter restrictions amid warning they could last for six months

Battle plan: Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street after a Commons meeting to set out steps to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Boris Johnson asked the British to "summon discipline and togetherness" as he introduced further restrictions to suppress the rising tide of Covid-19.

In his third 'state of the nation' address to the British public since the pandemic unfolded, just over six months ago, the British prime minister said: "The struggle against Covid is the single biggest crisis the world has faced in my lifetime… I am more convinced than ever this is a struggle humanity will win."

Under the new restrictions, to be rolled out next week, the Border Force will step up the enforcement of quarantine rules for those travelling into Britain.

Currently, Irish people travelling to Britain have to restrict their movements for 14 days. Irish exporters and business representatives don't feel the tightening of border controls in the UK will threaten Irish industry.

John McGrane, director general of the British Irish Chamber, said: "A lot of businesses have got used to a quarantine period between both islands.

"British citizens have been subject to quarantine for seven months. And business people from Ireland and Britain have also had to quarantine in Europe and beyond.

"Businesses have been able to adapt. There cannot be a free-flowing movement of people, due to the threat of this virus.

"And we must all play our part in society. The virus doesn't respect borders. Everyone is committed to stopping the pandemic from getting any worse."

Mr McGrane said his group would work with both governments and devolved administrations, as part of a "collective effort of business and citizens, to get on top of the appalling threat of Covid-19".

Businesses on both sides of the water wanted to "come out the other side" and business people understood the restrictions are necessary.

But the controls were inevitably set to affect some businesses, he added, in particular tourism, hospitality, and entertainment.

It was hoped, he said, that supports would be put in place to help those affected by the new restrictions.

Mr McGrane added he would like to see "a more unified approach" between Ireland and the UK.

Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, did not feel there was anything to be concerned about, as matters lie.

"I'm not getting the sense of anything to concern us," Mr McKeever told the Irish Independent. "Manufacturing companies have measures in place to stay open."

The UK prime minister warned Britons they should not expect to return to a normal social or work life for at least six months.

Among the new restrictions, pubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues in England must close between 10pm and 5am.

Face masks must be worn in taxis, as well as on public transportation and in shops.

Weddings will be limited to 15 and a plan to bring spectators back into stadiums from next month is being put on hold.

Mr Johnson did not reduce the number of people who can gather indoors or out, which remains at six.

The British government is also increasing the penalties for breaking the rules. People who breach orders to quarantine face fines of more than €10,000 and businesses that break the rules can be shut down. People have been urged to work from home, where possible.

Mr Johnson said: "Never in our history has our collective health depended on our individual behaviour. If we follow the rules, we will get through this winter together.

"The fight against Covid is not over. I have no doubt there are great days ahead. Now is the time to summon the discipline and resolve and the spirit of togetherness, that will carry us through."

Earlier, he told MPs in the House of Commons: "We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments and new forms of mass testing, but unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months."

On Tuesday, the UK recorded 4,926 new virus cases in 24 hours, the highest daily number since early May and more than four times the figure of a month ago. There were 37 new Covid-19 deaths reported, up from single digits a few weeks ago.

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population of any part of the UK, with more than 1,000 new cases in the past seven days.

Under the new rules, mixing of households indoors is forbidden, with a few exceptions, and outdoor gatherings in private gardens will be restricted to six people from no more than two households.

Police will be enabled to impose fines for any breaches of the regulations.

Further restrictions, including earlier closing times for restaurants and pubs, will be examined when the Stormont Executive meets on Thursday.

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill, first minister Arlene Foster and Boris Johnson held discussions at a Cobra meeting with their Scottish and Welsh counterparts.

"It is very clear that we all need to take action that is commensurate to the risk posed in each of our areas of responsibility," Ms O'Neill said.

"I made it very clear in the conversation today that we need to have a very focused north-south, east-west approach, that we need to be working across this island and between the two islands in terms of our response.

