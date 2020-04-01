UK coronavirus deaths rise by 563 to 2,352

A London Ambulance worker wearing a protective face mask leaves an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.Photo:: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 563 to a total 2,352 by 4pm on March 31, the government said on Wednesday.

It said there were 29,474 confirmed cases of the virus as of 8am on Wednesday, up from 25,150 the day before.

In Northern Ireland, the number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus has risen by two to 30, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 103 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 689.

While Public Health Wales said there were 274 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 1,837, though it said the true number was likely to be higher.

Number 10 said 30 new ventilator devices would be delivered to the NHS next week from company Penlon as part of a consortium including Ford, Siemens, Mercedes, McLaren and Meggitt.

“As Michael Gove set out last night, we would hope to see the first ventilators from this batch being delivered to the NHS next week,” the PM’s spokesman said.

“I think we expect that first batch to be up to 30 ventilators, with hundreds more from that particular consortium to follow in the coming weeks.

“That’s just one of the consortiums that we’ve partnered (with) – there are thousands more ventilators in the pipeline from other manufacturers and suppliers who are rapidly working on new devices.”

Some 390 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) had been delivered to frontline NHS staff over the last two weeks.

The PM’s spokesman said: “Over the past two weeks, we’ve delivered over 390 million pieces of personal protective equipment, including masks, alcohol, hand rub and aprons.

“Today we are delivering 600,000 FFP3 masks… and 4.18 million surgical face masks.”

The spokesman added: “The full weight of Government is behind this effort, including the military, and we’re working closely with industry, social care providers, the NHS and others so that NHS care staff have the protection that they deserve.”

He said a number of suppliers had come forward with offers of either PPE or offers to produce more PPE, and the Government is working with them.

Earlier today, Downing Street said the current coronavirus testing capacity stands at 12,750 – but only 8,630 tests were carried out on Monday.

The PM’s spokesman said: “In terms of testing, as you know the NHS and Public Health England are working to increase the capacity.

“Current testing capacity stands at 12,750. On Monday March 30, 8,630 UK tests were carried out.

“A clear instruction has been sent to all NHS hospital trusts that where there is capacity available it should be used on testing frontline staff and we would hope to see that happening.”

Reuters