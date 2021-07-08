UK and US tourists may not be permitted to dine indoors as they won’t have Digital Covid Cert, say Vintners

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that emergency legislation will be rammed through the Dáil next week in order to allow indoor dining for fully vaccinated people.

This will be facilitated through the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC), which will be issued from July 12.

Hospitality staff will have to scan the QR code contained on the cert to grant patrons entry.

It is understood that those who have recovered from Covid-19 will also be able to take part in indoor dining.

It is understood that a memo will be prepared for Cabinet with six scenarios, with the most “emphasis” on vaccinated people being allowed to sit inside in restaurants and pubs.

The “most likely” scenario will see those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 use the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) to dine indoors, Pádraig Cribben of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has said.

Mr Cribben confirmed that this was the likeliest of six options to be put to cabinet next Tuesday to be adopted.

Under this proposal, unvaccinated people and fully vaccinated visitors from countries such as the UK and the US that do not use the DCC will not be permitted to dine indoors.

Mr Cribben it “may very well be the case” that pubs have to turn away fully vaccinated arrivals from the UK or the US and said this issue needs to be addressed.

He said this option was “not the optimal one or the one we want” but may be the only option to get these businesses open in the short term.

“Our understanding is that a tourist that arrives with a negative PCR test will not be allowed to have indoor drinking or dining.

“It means a lot of confusion and it’s not an easy scenario we find ourselves in,” Mr Cribben said on RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Antigen testing will not be used in the initial phase of indoor dining and drinking, Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants’ Association of Ireland (RAI) said.

He said it was “still on the table” for further down the line but won’t be used in the immediate future.

Mr Cummins also said it was a matter for Government and public health to sort the issue of allowing tourists from outside the EU to dine indoors and said “Nphet are the kingmakers in all of this”.

The issue of allowing children of parents who are fully vaccinated to dine indoors will also need to be ironed out by Government, Mr Cummins said.

“We want to get a solution in place by July 19 where we don’t exclude family units and possibly that an upgrade to guidelines may be made to allow that,” Mr Cummins said.

Earlier today, Mr Martin told Independent.ie at Government Buildings that emergency legislation for indoor dining will be fine-tuned over the weekend.

“It will be short legislation which will provide a legislative framework to enable us to take the measures and facilitate the reopening of indoor hospitality in line with the public health advice we have received,” he said.

Ministers will then sign off on the proposals, which will have to be rammed through the Dáil and Seanad in a matter of days before the Dáil breaks up for the summer.

The President will then sign them into law.

Mr Martin said that the laws passed next week will be a “living framework” which will put in a way for vaccine passes to be put into operation.

Work will continue over the weekend, where details will be worked out - these will focus on families and how unvaccinated children will be able to accompany vaccinated parents.

PCR and antigen testing for indoor dining will be explored “in the weeks ahead”, according to Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI).

“While the protocol of vaccine certification is not perfect, more work is required over the weekend in order for legislation to be brought forward to put the reopening of indoor hospitality on a legal footing,” said Mr Cummins.

Government officials met with members of the hospitality sector this afternoon.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet, Ministers will consider two memos, one on the legislative changes required and one on the discussions between the hospitality sector and Government officials which took place today.

Mr Martin declined to confirm that indoor dining will reopen on July 19 ahead of discussions with his Cabinet colleagues.

“What we did commit to was that we would have a plan ready by the 19th, and that’s what will be done,” he said.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive said that the “primary goal” is to reopen in a “safe manner”.

"If a so-called vaccine pass is what’s required then the onus is now on Government to get the legislation passed next week before the Oireachtas takes its summer break.

“There remains legal issues to be resolved but we remain insistent that pubs need to reopen on 19th July. If the political will is there to make it happen then it will happen,” he said.

Licensed Vintner's Association Chief Executive Donal O’Keeffe said that restaurants and pubs will have to turn away tourists who arrived on a negative PCR test.

"Tourists that arrive here on a negative PCR test won’t be permitted indoors," he said.

"We have received many reports of members of the public taking serious objections to providing a single contact number for a group and that creating aggravation for the staff involved, so we do anticipate there will be even more difficulties once this approach is implemented."