Uber offers free taxi trips to four vaccine centres in Dublin

Uber will cover free trips to and from four vaccination centres in Dublin until the end of August.

The taxi service app said they will cover up to €20 per trip for passengers’ trips to and from vaccination centres - the same cost as an average fare.

This free trip would be for both the first and second dose appointments, and is thus €80 per person. Passengers should enter the code “dublinhub” in the app ahead of booking their journey to activate the offer.

However, the offer is only for people getting vaccinated in either the Aviva Stadium, the Citywest Convention Centre, the Helix Theatre in Dublin City University, or Croke Park.

According to Ash Kebriti, Uber’s general manager for UK and Ireland, this offer is to: “help remove any barriers that could prevent anyone from travelling safely to get their jab, so we’re covering free trips for anyone in Dublin who is entitled to get the vaccine.”

This isn’t the first measure Uber has taken since the pandemic began. They also started using technology to help ensure drivers are wearing a face covering as required by law, unless they are exempt.

However, Uber isn’t the only company which has offered to help people get to and from their vaccine appointments. In February, app-based bike share service Bleeper provided free bike rides to Dubliners getting their vaccine.

It provided people with two free day passes to use for journeys to and from their vaccine appointments at any point this year. Uber’s offer begins today, May 17, and finishes on August 31.

Three of the major vaccination centres are situated within Bleeper's operating zone: The Aviva Stadium, TU Dublin in Grangegorman, and The Helix in DCU.

Bleeper CEO Hugh Cooney said: “We’re proud to be providing this free service to anyone who needs it in the coming months. Our Immunity Mobility initiative will give people a safe, socially distanced option for travelling to and from their vaccine appointments.”