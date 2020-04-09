U2 donates €10 million to support frontline workers in fight against coronavirus in Ireland

Rock band U2 has donated €10 million to support health care workers battling coronavirus in Ireland.

The money will be used to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed the move to the PA news agency.

RTE has reported the donation is part of an initiative involving Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon, which is working with public and private companies to raise funds to buy tonnes of PPE equipment from China.

The first consignment arrived at Dublin Airport earlier in the week.

The Government is already spending more than €200 million securing additional PPE from China, with Aer Lingus transporting the stock from Beijing to Dublin on dozens of flights.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the initiative involving Avolon.

He tweeted: “Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13 year supply of PPE. Even so, all assistance from private sector and general public is welcome.

“We’d rather be using it than looking for it.

“And, when it’s all over we can build a stockpile and help out other countries in need too.”

