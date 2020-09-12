Two deaths, 159 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Two people have died and there have been 159 new cases of Covid-19 today, according to figures released this evening.

Of the new cases, 75 (47pc) are in Dublin.

Acting Chief medical officer has appealed for people in the capital to reduce their contacts and limit social interactions to help stop the virus spreading.

“For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”

The new cases mean there has now been a total of 1,783 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. Today’s cases brings the total here since the beginning of the pandemic to 30,730.

Online Editors