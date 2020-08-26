Two Covid-19 outbreaks linked to sports fixtures after restrictions eased - Glynn

There have been two particular instances of Covid outbreaks linked to sports fixtures, Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

They involved two clubs, said the acting chief medical officer, without identifying their sport or codes.

But he said that one national organisation believed it had been ‘targeted’ by new spectator restrictions – a reference to the GAA, although Dr Glynn did not name the body involved.

This was explicitly not the case that they had been targeted, he said. Nphet had made a broad recommendation for all sports, aimed at de-congregation on a national basis, he said.

Answering Pearse Doherty TD of Sinn Féin, Dr Glynn said there had been two sporting outbreaks to this point. One incident involved 22 cases of infection and over 100 contacts, he said.

The other sporting situation involved two positive cases and 72 close contacts, he said.

Asked whether any of these involved spectators, as distinct from players, he said the numbers involved a “mixture.”

There were nine cases related to playing in matches, he suggested.

The GAA has complained about the sudden changes in permitted spectator numbers from 200 to none in the past week, with all sport ordered played behind closed doors.

“One organisation considered this as a recommendation specifically targeted at it, it was not,” he said, adding Nphet had become concerned at sports people travelling to events together, which was another observed phenomenon.

He added that the clampdown was not intended to be punitive, but was also specifically designed “so that virtually all sport could continue in this country.”

Dr Glynn also said he wished people would stop talking about “mixed messages” because the fundamental message had not changed.

It was for people to wash their hands “multiple times a day,” to maintain social distance, to avoid crowds and congregated settings, to practice respiratory etiquette, and to wear face coverings.

He admitted that Nphet was “not convinced” about face coverings and masks at the start of the crisis, and felt that, if recommended, people could place “undue emphasis on face coverings to the exclusion of other measures.”

