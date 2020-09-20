| 13.6°C Dublin

TV wedding planner Franc: Put me on a taskforce to save Ireland’s €3.5bn events industry from Covid

RTÉ star urges rethink on Christmas parties to avoid scenario of frustrated revellers breaking rules during festive season

Peter &lsquo;Franc&rsquo; Kelly Expand

Lynne Kelleher

Ireland’s best-known wedding planner, Franc, fears much of the event industry could be wiped out by next year.

Peter ‘Franc’ Kelly, of ‘Weddings by Franc’ fame, said the companies behind weddings and festivals could struggle to survive the pandemic.

The event organiser believes a special task force needs to be put together to save service industries like florists and caterers who have seen nearly a year’s work wiped off their calendars.