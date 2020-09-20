TV wedding planner Franc: Put me on a taskforce to save Ireland’s €3.5bn events industry from Covid

Ireland’s best-known wedding planner, Franc, fears much of the event industry could be wiped out by next year.

Peter ‘Franc’ Kelly, of ‘Weddings by Franc’ fame, said the companies behind weddings and festivals could struggle to survive the pandemic.

The event organiser believes a special task force needs to be put together to save service industries like florists and caterers who have seen nearly a year’s work wiped off their calendars.

“It’s a massive crisis,” he said. “A huge amount of the event industry may not even be there next year because it’s a year really without work.

“They are just emptying their accounts and the money they are getting in for staff doesn’t even come close to what they are paying out.

“The event industry is a huge industry, from lighting and sound companies, to companies that put down roadways for events like the ploughing (National Ploughing Championships) or the Electric Picnic.

“There's fencing companies, security companies, catering companies, cake decorators, invitations people, musicians, theatre people… it’s massive."

The events industry is estimated to be responsible for employing 35,000 people in Ireland and generating more than €3.5bn for the economy annually.

In the first eight months of 2019, 13,227 couples married; over the same period this year, just 4,169 couples exchanged vows, a drop of 69% in weddings.

“Most of my couples moved to next year,” said Franc. “Every three weeks it’s changing so it’s very hard to plan anything.

“There are about 22,000 weddings a year usually.”

He said he would love to be part of a taskforce assigned to getting the Irish event industry back up and running.

“I’m on a global advisory board - Destination Wedding Planner Congress - so I have information from the top planners of 45 nations and how they are coping and what they are doing to restart their country,” he said.

“America is worse than we are and England is really bad, so I think there is an opportunity for Ireland to lead.

“We have such creative people in Ireland who really are problem solvers."

He believes there needs to be a plan in place for the Christmas party season and lessons could be learned from outdoor Christmas markets in places like Germany.

"There is going to be a massive appetite for parties at Christmas and we need to be ready for it.

"Otherwise people break the rules. But if you design it correctly people can have a great time without having to break any rules. There should be more of telling people how to do it and how to put roofing on and what walkways to use."

The TV star said there needs to be a common sense approach to restrictions around weddings and other events.

“If you’re telling people you can’t have drinks later than 11.30, then you’re going to end up having 20 or 30 people inside in a bedroom together,” he said. “It doesn't make any sense.

“I think the hotel and wedding industry, we always have to have a plan A,B,C and D. In Ireland we’re very quick at problem solving and maybe things happen really fast.

“People say, ‘How can you police people on the dance floor?’ To be honest, every hotel in the country polices what is happening on the dance floor anyway.

“Out of all the areas, events are the most policed. People arrive in individually, they take their seats and they have their meal and then they leave. It’s a controlled environment.”

He said young people also need alternative controlled events.

"They are breaking out because there is no one facilitating how they can do this in a different way and educate them."

During the pandemic, he launched his own online shop houseoffranc.com for people organising wedding and private parties, and he has been doing interior and landscaping designing for outdoor spaces around the country.

The wedding planner, who starred in RTÉ’s Don’t Tell The Bride, foresees smaller weddings becoming more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“I think the trend will be smaller weddings or the micro wedding,” he said. “I think even before the pandemic the numbers were going down and the spend was going up.

“I don’t follow trends but what’s in trend now is personal-style weddings.

“I always said, ‘Don’t follow trends, make it about yourself’. If you do things you love and celebrate who you are as people then people will love the wedding.

“A wedding for 40 can be as much fun as a wedding for 1,000, it really depends on the people who are at it.”