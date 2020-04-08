TUI cancels holidays for Irish customers until mid-May

TUI Group, Europe's biggest tour operator, said beach holidays for its Irish and British customers would be cancelled until mid-May due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about when those will end.

TUI said on Wednesday that beach holidays for UK and Irish customers travelling up to and including 14 May would no longer operate, while Marella cruise holidays would be cancelled until May 31, and a river cruise unit would delay launching until Nov 26.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and will start taking people on holiday again as soon as we are able to do so. At this point in time, nobody can accurately predict when that will be," said a TUI spokesman.

They added that customers with a cancelled booking “will be able to amend their holiday to any other Tui package holiday on sale” via its website.

The firm did not say that consumers would be entitled to a refund.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is currently advising against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice.

This includes travel to Britain but does not apply to Northern Ireland. It also includes all travel by cruise ship.

The UK's second largest holiday company Jet2 said in a statement on Tuesday that its holidays and flights would not now restart until June 17.

Reuters