In the three counties hit by a partial lockdown seven days ago, the mood has veered between anger, frustration and a certain resigned acceptance this week.

Covid-19 has cut a swathe through local meat plants with alarming speed, infecting workers, often without them knowing it.

By the middle of this week, our volatile national infection rate of 17 people per 100,000 was higher than Britain's.

Residents in Kildare, Offaly and Laois are suffering the consequences, and in some cases there is a threat to livelihoods as well as health as businesses count the cost of another lockdown.

From the semi-suburban sprawl of Sallins in Kildare, by the banks of the Grand Canal, to the shores of our longest river in Shannonbridge in Offaly, locals faced the psychological difficulty of taking a step backwards.

Nicola Curran and her husband Josef Zammit had only recently reopened their Sallins restaurant, the Two Cooks, after the long lockdown. Suddenly last Friday evening, they were told they had to close again, and their staff were facing an uncertain future.

"It came as a huge shock. Everything was ready for a busy weekend, and there was no notice that we had to close," Curran tells Review.

"The second surge of the virus has just happened so fast. I think the decision to shut things down was a little bit hasty, but it was the right thing to do. If it saves lives, I am all for it."

In Shannonbridge on the western fringes of Offaly, far from the meat plants at the centre of the outbreaks, John Joe Ryan, proprietor of Luker's bar and restaurant, could not conceal his annoyance at having to shut down again.

Normally at this time of year, the bar would be teeming with visitors to the nearby monastic site of Clonmacnoise, and the boat lovers who enjoy cruising along the River Shannon.

Now the boats are no longer allowed to stop on the Offaly side of the river - a no-go area for outsiders - and gardaí have been manning the bridge across the Shannon, barring the path of any regulars hoping to cross the county boundary from Roscommon or Galway.

Ryan says he doesn't know of any recent cases of the coronavirus affecting the village. "It's absolutely crazy that we have had to shut down," he says.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, has said that the recent cases linked to meat factories were not limited to places near the plants. The infected people lived and socialised throughout the three counties, he said.

Outbreaks connected to four plants have led to about 300 confirmed cases so far.

Some in the midlands have been left wondering if they are being treated as guinea pigs for a new approach to the virus, where there will be a more localised response to outbreaks.

Scientists expect more local lockdowns and restrictions as autumn and winter approach. We should not be surprised if garda checkpoints are mounted at county boundaries or the entrances and exits of country towns. This week, as I travelled through Co Kildare, I was stopped at two checkpoints by gardaí, asking what my business was.

The surge in Kildare and the two other counties shows the difficulties ahead.

Surge in cases

As the number of cases declined through June, public health officials might have hoped that they had flattened the curve of the virus's spread in time for the summer holidays. Since then, the numbers have surged from a daily average of just 10 to 75 by the middle of this week.

Professor Gerry Killeen of University College Cork (UCC), an authority on infectious disease control, tells Review: "What we are seeing is that the flattened curve isn't flat. It's more like a rollercoaster - and that is what it is likely to be like in the coming months."

It might not just be rural regions that are affected by lockdowns if there is a sudden uptick in cases. Asked if the capital might face another if there is an increase in cases, Trinity College Dublin immunologist Professor Kingston Mills told Review: "I don't see why Dublin would be excluded."

If we have more regular local lockdowns, we will be following the pattern in the UK, where prime minister Boris Johnson warned that they would be a "feature of our lives for some time to come".

Leicester was the first city in England to face a local lockdown at the end of June, and has been hit by some restrictions ever since. Although people are allowed to meet in pubs and restaurants, there are restrictions on gatherings and movements between households.

As with the meat plants, the Leicester lockdown is linked to a local industry: garment factories where working conditions are difficult.

Since that lockdown was introduced, the number of cases has dropped, but remains alarmingly high at 58 per 100,000. On one day this week, there were 100 new cases reported in the city.

Since June, local lockdowns in the UK have spread to Greater Manchester, Preston and parts of Yorkshire.

Even in Scotland - considered one of the models for combating the virus - first minister Nicola Sturgeon has had to order a clampdown after a cluster of cases in Aberdeen.

The city's bars, restaurants and cafés have been ordered to close after 54 cases were reported. A five-mile travel limit has been put in place and residents are being told not to enter each other's houses.

The outbreaks in meatpacking plants that prompted the midlands lockdown should not have come as a surprise to the public health authorities.

Already by the beginning of July, there were reported to be 1,115 cases at meat and poultry plants in Ireland. The first reported case occurred in the middle of March.

At an Oireachtas committee meeting this week, Siptu representative Greg Ennis asked why the Health and Safety Authority did not begin inspections at meat plants until late May.

Meat plants across the world from Europe to the United States and South America have suffered similar outbreaks with the rapid spread of the virus, infecting employees who often work and live at close quarters.

Much of the research on meat plants has centred on an outbreak at a slaughterhouse at Rheda-Wiedenbrueck in Germany, where 1,500 workers contracted the virus.

Professor Paul Moynagh, an immunologist at Maynooth University, says: "There are certain types of businesses and activity that are extremely high-risk and meat factories seem to be one of them.

"It's very physically demanding, so breathing rates are incredibly high. People tend to be working side by side and it is noisy so they have to shout to make themselves heard." He highlights the research on the German outbreak, which showed that chilly air circulated in the plants without frequent changes. Coupled with a strenuous work conditions, this helped particles travel more than eight metres.

"The work is quite poorly paid, so you tend to have a significant percentage of migrant workers, who may work, travel and live together," says Prof Moynagh. "They tend to have poor social protection such as sick leave."

Edel McGinley of the Migrants Rights Centre of Ireland (MRCI) says the organisation has received complaints from meat processing workers about the danger of infection since late March. She says the migrant workforce accounts for 58pc of the meat plant sector.

The MRCI surveyed meat plant workers in recent months and found that six out of 10 did not feel safe at work. One worker at an unnamed plant told the centre somewhat prophetically in July: "If we have an outbreak of infection on the production line, then the consequences will be catastrophic for the entire region."

If the latest policy is to have localised lockdowns, they could be more likely in areas with a concentration of high-risk activities such as meat or food processing. That would mean Cavan and Monaghan, where there were Covid outbreaks earlier in the pandemic, could be candidates for a future lockdown unless the factories take effective precautions.

If there are future lockdowns, they may not necessarily involve entire regions or counties.

Professor Mary Horgan, an infectious diseases consultant, has suggested a targeted approach of micro-lockdowns, sometimes affecting only small geographical areas where there may be a cluster of cases. She told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland this week that this was an approach used in Germany.

There are different views among scientists and officials about Ireland's strategy in the coming months. Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested this week that the Government was making plans for "living with Covid-19".

But a group of scientists believe that we should aim to eliminate the virus completely.

Professor Patricia Kearney, an epidemiologist at UCC, says: "As long as the approach is to live with the virus, there will be outbreaks and clusters on an ongoing basis, and it will bite back at us."

According to advocates of the 'Zero Covid' strategy, there should be continuing tight restrictions in areas where there is community transmission, while areas that are coronavirus-free could be opened up. Under a traffic light system, areas of the country could be classified red, orange or green.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly indicated this week that it will adopt part of this strategy with a slightly different colour code. The Covid-clear areas would be classified as a blue zone, although Donnelly has stressed this will not happen until there is a vaccine. Yellow would indicate the level of infection is stable, while orange would signal local restrictions to contain outbreaks. Red would mean another nationwide lockdown.

In the short term, a Zero Covid strategy may be more restrictive for business, but its proponents hope that eventually it would enable the economy to open up faster.

New Zealand's policy of acting early and closing access to the country enabled it to leave lockdown and return to normal life, even with crowds allowed into sports stadiums. Pubs and nightclubs opened. Although there have been a small number of cases in recent days - leading to a lockdown in Auckland - by Thursday of this week there had been only 22 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Professor Killeen of UCC is concerned that the virus is spreading almost invisibly in the Irish population because at the moment most of those who are catching it are young.

Second wave

"My best guesstimate is that for every case of community transmission that is recorded, there are normally four more cases that we don't know about," he says. "But the figures are probably much higher than that because so many young people who get it are asymptomatic. I believe our second wave is going to be a slow, steady affair and I am a bit worried that it will just creep up on us."

He believes small mistakes or changes in behaviour will make the difference. It could be the small gathering at a barbecue, the hug you allow yourself just once, the person in a shop wearing a visor rather than a mask, the contaminated park bench, or even someone telling a laugh-out-loud joke.

"It's all of these things added up together that are creating a slow, steady surge in community transmission that is catching up with us day by day," he says.

Nursing homes and meat plants have been the focus of attention during the pandemic because they have been at the centre of many clusters.

But there are bound to be more flashpoints in the coming months, and there is a sense of foreboding in some quarters at the reopening of schools and at the prospect of reopening 'wet' pubs.

The traffic-light system of coloured zones may give the beleaguered rural publicans a chance to reopen in areas that are Covid-free.

As they try to come to terms with the latest lockdown, people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly can at least hope that they will be able to reopen in a week's time. With shops and many other workplaces still open and locals still allowed to visit houses, this lockdown is not as drastic as the last one

Fr David Vard, a priest in Portlaoise, told Review: "There's still a buzz about the town because the shops are open and you can move around the county. But there is still a lot of disappointment among people who had to cancel holidays. And there is a feeling of unfairness, because the numbers in Laois are low, compared to Kildare.

"We finally got back to a place where people felt safe enough to go to church, but now they can't come, and now we're behind closed doors again."

There's no room for complacency across the rest of the country, because another county or city could share the fate of Kildare, Offaly and Laois in the coming months. With Covid-19, it may be a rollercoaster ride.