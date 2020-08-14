Close

Premium

Trying to flatten the curve: Will there be more local lockdowns, and is ‘living with the virus’ the best strategy to take

The return of restrictions to three counties underlines the unpredictability of Covid-19, Kim Bielenberg reports on the likelihood of more local lockdowns

Checkpoint: Gardaí on the approach to Naas, Co Kildare, this week Expand
Complaints received: Edel McGinley Expand
Sallins restaurateur Nicola Curran. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Checkpoint: Gardaí on the approach to Naas, Co Kildare, this week

Checkpoint: Gardaí on the approach to Naas, Co Kildare, this week

Complaints received: Edel McGinley

Complaints received: Edel McGinley

Sallins restaurateur Nicola Curran. Photo: Mark Condren

Sallins restaurateur Nicola Curran. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Checkpoint: Gardaí on the approach to Naas, Co Kildare, this week

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

In the three counties hit by a partial lockdown seven days ago, the mood has veered between anger, frustration and a certain resigned acceptance this week.

Covid-19 has cut a swathe through local meat plants with alarming speed, infecting workers, often without them knowing it.