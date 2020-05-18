Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine, malaria drug he touts as coronavirus treatment

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump revealed on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that he has touted despite medical warnings about its use, as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.

"I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day," Trump told reporters.

He said he has been having "zero symptoms" from it.

Trump made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session with reporters during a meeting with restaurant executives about the impact of the virus.

Weeks ago Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful.

Trump, 73, who is tested daily for the virus, said he had asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor told him, "well, if you'd like it."

Patients given the malaria drug touted did not improve significantly over those who did not, according to two new studies published in the medical journal BMJ last week.

Neither trial was placebo controlled, generally considered the gold standard for clinical data.

In a randomised, controlled trial of 150 patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 in China, researchers found that patients on hydroxychloroquine did not get better significantly faster than those not treated with the drug. Adverse events were also higher in patients receiving the malaria drug.

An observational study of patients in France found that the drug did not significantly reduce admission to intensive care or death in patients hospitalised with Covid-19 pneumonia who required oxygen. Covid-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Demand for hydroxychloroquine surged after Trump touted it in early April, and U.S. regulators have since authorised its emergency use for coronavirus patients.

But the drug has not been proven effective against the disease. Moreover, the US Food and Drug Administration has warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients outside of the hospital or clinical trials due to the risk of serious heart rhythm problems.

The drug is still being widely studied in the United States and abroad as a potential Covid-19 treatment.

The phased reopening of US business and social life gained traction on Monday with more Americans emerging from coronavirus lockdowns and stock markets rising on early test results of a potential vaccine.

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the first tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, boosting company shares 20pc in mid-morning trade and pushing the stock market up 3pc.

Although nearly all 50 states are reopening, only 13 had met federal government guidelines for lifting measures as of Sunday, according to a Reuters analysis, raising concerns that infections and deaths could surge anew.

The pandemic has afflicted the United States more than any other country, with more than 1.5 million infections and nearly 90,000 deaths.

New York, the US state with the most deaths at 27,400, was showing more signs of containing the spread. The three-day rolling average of hospitalisations declined and the number of fatalities dropped to 106 on Sunday versus 139 on Saturday.

Reuters