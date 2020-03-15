Treasury chief rejects fears virus will spark US recession

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters about coronavirus and its effect on the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S. Photo: REUTERS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin yesterday said he does not expect the coronavirus to tip the world's largest economy into a recession.

But in two TV interviews on Sunday morning talk shows, he admitted that growth will slow as many businesses shut down for a time.

"Later in the year, obviously the economic activity will pick up as we confront this virus," he said on ABC's 'This Week'.

"I expect we'll have a big rebound later in the year," he said on 'Fox News Sunday'.

The performance of the American economy is key to the outlook in Ireland as the State is home to many US multinationals and it is a big trading partner.

Mr Mnuchin spoke as many businesses in the US and around the world grind to a halt in response to the fast-spreading virus.

Major stock indexes have entered a bear market, ending an 11-year run that began under President Donald Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

Irish Independent