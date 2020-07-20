Ireland's 'green list' of countries from which travellers need not self-quarantine will be limited to a small number, but those arriving on Northern Ireland's 58-strong list can cross the border with no restrictions.

After postponing today's release of the government's 'green list' of countries from which travellers will not be required to self-quarantine, the list is expected to be published in the coming days.

Currently people travelling to Ireland from other countries, other than some exceptions like essential supply chain workers, are required to self-quarantine before joining the community.

They also have to fill in a passenger locator form, which says where the traveller has come from and where they are going to self-isolate. Countries on Ireland's green list will be exempt from these requirements.

Ireland's list will be compiled of countries for whom the number of Covid-19 cases is at a similar level or lower, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said, it will "not be particularly long".

The Irish Independent revealed today that latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show there are 11 countries that currently have lower rates of Covid-19 cases than the 4.9 people per 100,000 in Ireland.

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 regulations are governed on a UK basis, however, and their green list is significantly longer than the Republic of Ireland's, compiled of 58 countries including Italy and Spain.

Those countries are exempt from regulations, which would otherwise see them self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in Northern Ireland. Countries in the Common Travel Area (CTA) - England, Scotland and Wales, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man - are not required to adhere to the restrictions.

As part of general UK Covid-19 governance, a further 14 British overseas territories, across the world, are also exempt from their regulations.

Under Irish restrictions, people arriving from Northern Ireland are already not bound by Ireland's current requirements, and there is no infrastructure in place for cross-border testing.

Through the border with Northern Ireland, tourists from the 58 countries on their green list, as well as the 14 British overseas territories and the CTA, would thereby have legal unrestricted access to Ireland.

The full list of countries on Northern Ireland's green list and exempt territories is below:

Green-listed countries

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Réunion

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

San Marino

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City State

Vietnam

Exempted territories

The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the Island of Cyprus

Anguilla

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Montserrat

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

Online Editors