There will be huge relief on Monday when some restrictions on construction and the 5km limit on travel are lifted, while schools also go back after the Easter break.

Ireland has been under a Level 5 lockdown since Christmas, and while that will remain the case, some rules are finally going to ease, now that 13pc of the population has had at least one vaccine dose, and daily case numbers are slowly beginning to fall.

So, what will change from Monday?

Travel

People will be able to travel within their county or within 20km of their home from Monday. People who live on county borders will be permitted to cross over provided they remain within 20km of their household.

Previously, there was a 5km restriction on travel, although that only pertained to exercise. Otherwise, people needed a reasonable excuse to travel any distance.

In addition, those travelling into the state from Covid-19 hotspots have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine. Since it was introduced in late March, 10 cases of Covid-19 have been detected among the 419 people in quarantine.

Household meetings

Two households can meet outdoors, such as in parks or other locations, but not in their gardens. Indoor visits are still banned.

Fines can still be given out to those found to be organising or attending house parties. Anyone who attends can face a fine of €150, while those who organise one have to pay €500.

Garda statistics from March 26 show that 554 €500 fines have been given out so far. In total, more than 16,500 fines worth more than €2.2m for breaches of Covid-19 regulations have been issued.

Schools

Secondary schools will fully reopen on April 12, meaning that all students in primary and secondary school will be back to in-person classes.

Schools first reopened on March 1 for Leaving Certificate students (6th year only) and for primary school children up to and including second class. Primary schools later fully reopened on March 15, with fifth year students also returning on the same day.

However, there are currently disputes between the three teaching unions and the Government over whether school staff should be priortised for vaccination. The three unions are to ballot for industrial action up to and including strikes, if the Government does not agree to do so, although any action is unlikely to take place until after the summer.

Construction

One of the few sectors which will see some easing of restrictions is construction, although it is also a limited reopening. Construction work can begin again on residential units, schools and childcare facilities.

What is going to change later in April?

Further easing of restrictions is set to take place on April 19, as training for adult inter-county GAA teams can take place. In addition, high-performance athletics, approved by Sport Ireland, can resume.

From April 26, outdoor non-contact sport facilities, including golf courses and tennis courts, can reopen. Outdoor underage non-contact sports training can start again in pods of up to 15. Several outdoor visitor attractions, including zoos and heritage sites – but not amusement parks – will also be allowed to reopen. Finally, funerals can have 25 people in attendance, up from 10 currently.

Restrictions to be reconsidered in May

The Government is to conduct a further review of restrictions on May 4, which – depending on the Covid-19 situation of the country at the time – could lead to further easing.

They will consider the full reopening of construction activity, as well as a phased return of non-essential retail and outdoor retail – for example, garden centres or nurseries.

They will also look into whether to restart personal services such as hairdressers on a staggered basis, as well as reopening museums, galleries and libraries. The restart of religious services on a staggered basis may also be implemented.

Latest indications are that hospitality may not be allowed to reopen until July or August, and then only for outdoor dining.