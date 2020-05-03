| 4.8°C Dublin

'Trapped' women waiting until middle of night to seek domestic abuse help

Ellen Coyne

Women are waiting to call domestic abuse helplines in the middle of the night because they are trapped in isolation all day with their attackers.

Women's Aid said there had been around a 60pc increase in calls to its helpline this month, and that there had been a notable trend in calls from women feeling suicidal.

Last month, the Government launched a campaign to remind victims that domestic abuse supports are still running during Covid-19, amid fears that the lockdown could cause an increase in emotional, sexual or financial abuse.

