Tourists stranded in Chinese beach resort after Covid-19 lockdown imposed

Tourists have been stranded in a Chinese beach resort after authorities declared it a Covid-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.

Some 80,000 tourists are believed to have been in Sanya, on the tropical Hainan Island, when the restrictions came into force on Saturday morning.

There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday.

China's ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-Covid” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world.

A recent outbreak in Shanghai spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city, China's largest, for two months, trapping millions of people and dealing a blow to the national economy.

Railway authorities banned all ticket sales in Sanya while all flights were also cancelled on Saturday.

Tourists wanting to depart Sanya have to test negative for the coronavirus on five PCR tests over seven days, authorities said.

Meanwhile, hotels will offer guests a 50pc discount during the lockdown period, a city official said during a news briefing.

The lockdown comes during a peak tourism season in Sanya, which is famous for its resorts and beaches.