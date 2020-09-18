Tourists flying into Dublin allowed travel to other counties when capital is in lockdown

Tourists will be able to travel to other counties when they arrive in Dublin airport

Tourists arriving in Dublin Airport will be free to travel to their destinations in other counties while the Capital is in lockdown, it has emerged.

With the Government expected to announce three weeks of new restrictions for people living in Dublin today, it can be revealed tourists will be able to travel to other counties when they arrive.

Senior Government source say similar travel restrictions will be applied to Dublin as were introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly where people were allowed travel through the counties but asked only to stop if it was for an essential reason.

Read More

Similarly, air travellers arriving in Dublin for holidays will still be able to travel by train, bus and car to another county if that is where they are staying.

Yesterday, the Department of Foreign Affairs updated the ‘Green List’ to included countries with a 14-day cumulative disease incidence rate of 25 or less per 100,000, based on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

The move means from Monday people arriving in Dublin from Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland can fly into Ireland without being asked to restrict their movements for two weeks.

People can also fly from Ireland to these countries without being asked to restrict their movements on their return.

Meanwhile, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Norway and Slovakia are to be removed from the Green List.

Read More

Yesterday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said The Government agreed to “broadly support” the European Commission proposal for a common approach to travel within the EU / EEA, which is currently under discussion in Brussels.

“Between now and the EU signing off on a system, Ireland’s Green List will be updated on a weekly basis. The changes announced today will come into effect on Monday,” he said

“People should use our travel advice to carefully consider their need to go abroad and take into account the restrictions that other countries may have on travellers from Ireland,” he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will meet later today to sign off on moving Dublin into level three restrictions under the Government’s plan for living with the coronavirus.

Read More

Online Editors