HSE paramedic Andrew Connaughton conducts a Covid swab on Charlotte Lynch, at the HSE walk-in Covid test centre at Castletown House in Celbridge (Picture: Frank McGrath)

There have been no further deaths and 453 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 250,290 and the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 4,906.

Of the cases notified today 203 are men and 250 are women, 78pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 25 years old.

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There were five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 1,1,591,888 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,146,562 people have received their first dose and 445,326 people have received their second dose.

Today, Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has urged older people to “get back out there” and restart the things they used to do once Covid-19 restrictions are eased next week.

However, he cautioned that unlocking the country “is not a signal that the pandemic is over”.

In an open letter to those people who have been vaccinated, Dr Holohan said: “You can now get back out there and restart many things you used to do, once restrictions ease from May 10.

“That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last.

“It’s important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely – but it’s important to get on and do it.”

He said while people may be “anxious at the idea of reopening your social circle...you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received”.

“Now is the time to move forward, to go outdoors and to see one another again.”

However, he cautioned: “This is not a signal that the ­pandemic is over.

“We have all come a long way and things will improve further but there remains a risk that too much social mixing, especially indoors, in houses and other settings will lead to a further surge of this disease.”