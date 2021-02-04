Total coronavirus infections recorded in Ireland passes 200,000 as 1,318 new cases and 75 more deaths confirmed

The total number of coronavirus infections in the Republic of Ireland has surpassed 200,000 cases, with over half of these being confirmed in 2021.

There were another 1,318 Covid-19 cases and 75 more deaths confirmed by the Department of Health Confirmed today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 3,586 and the total number of cases to 200,744.

Out of the 75 deaths reported today, 46 occurred in February, 27 occurred in January and two were earlier.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 34-100 years.

Of the cases notified today:

622 are men / 688 are women

58pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

428 in Dublin, 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 2pm today, 1,284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. There were 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan has warned the public not to be “disappointed” if case numbers are high over the coming days as the resumption of testing close contacts will affect this.

"We shouldn’t be disappointed by this, it shows that we have moved from the mitigation phase of the last few weeks, back to the containment phase where we are tracking down every possible chain of transmission.”

According to Prof Nolan, the R number is currently in the region of 0.5-0.8.

“The next few weeks will be difficult for all of us, as we bring the daily case levels below 1,000 per day, our progress will seem to slow down,” he said.

“It is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to bring case numbers down towards the very low levels we achieved in June and July.”

Deputy Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases.

“We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the right vaccine to give over 70’s is the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, as they “provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their Covid-19 vaccinations,” he said. “This is good news and gives all of us great hope.”

However, the CMO warned that even those who receive the Covid-19 vaccine must continue to adhere to public health guidelines.

He said the department is noticing a “clear pattern” in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test.

“It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of Covid-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”

This comes as the Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could be provided to people over 70 if there wasn’t the choice of Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Professor Karina Butler has said there would be no reservations about giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to older people.

Ireland is trying to mitigate against “severe outcomes in those who are most vulnerable” and the Pfizer and Moderna jabs appear to be “a bit better at doing that” with more data to back them up, she said on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

“All vaccines used in Ireland have been shown to prevent serious hospitalisation and severe disease across all age groups," Prof Butler added.

“Marginal benefits” from Moderna and Pfizer vaccines across older age groups, and the option of a choice, are what influenced the decision, she said.

This comes as the HSE recommended using mRNA shots, such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, on those who are older and more susceptible to severe disease and mortality instead of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prof Butler said that it was limited data rather than any fear of using the vaccine on older people that drove the decision.

