The Tánaiste said it will be "many months" before Ireland is open

It will be ‘many months’ before Ireland is open to all international tourism and when people here can jet off into the sky on foreign trips without hindrance, the Tánaiste says.

“It is, I think just too soon for that return to international travel,” Leo Varadkar said, pledging the Government would study the issue next month.

Amid a Dáil charge that there is no plan for the resuscitation of aviation, Leo Varadkar said: “We do need to think ahead and plan for that, and that's what we intend to do over the course of May.”

He told Independent TD Michael McNamara, whose Clare constituency includes Covid-crippled Shannon Airport: “I fully agree that we need a plan for aviation and a plan for return to international travel.”

Mr Varadkar said airports had received very large amounts in grant funding from the Government, and airlines had also been among the biggest beneficiaries of State supports.

“Hundreds of millions has gone to the aviation sector already during this pandemic, but what they want and what they need is to get back to business and back to flying again.”

“Unfortunately the pandemic is raging around the world. It is worse than it ever was. The number of daily cases around the world is at a record high. And we can't escape that reality.

“The truth is that the world in a few months’ time is going to be divided essentially into three parts — (1) those areas that are heavily vaccinated: Europe, the UK, Israel, some Gulf states, and the US; (2) those countries that are not vaccinated, Brazil, India, Russia, most of Africa, South America; and then (3) countries that have adopted an elimination strategy, where they are safe but closed off and are not vaccinated, and won't be for at least another year.”

Travel between those different groups of countries is going to be very difficult, he said.

“We may be able to allow international travel among countries where population is substantially vaccinated, but we're not there yet.

“Only Israel is in that position at the moment, ad they are reopening their country to tourism on May 26. But it's many months before we will be at that point.”