'Too slow Britain could suffer Europe's highest death rate'

Professor Anthony Costello gives evidence to the Commons Health Committee via video link on Covid-19. Photo: PA Wire

Britain could suffer the worst death rate in Europe from coronavirus because it was too slow to respond to the threat, a former World Health Organisation director has said.

Prof Anthony Costello told a committee of MPs the "harsh reality" was that "we were too slow with a number of things" as he warned UK deaths could reach 40,000.

Warning that Britain may now face repeated waves of the pandemic, he urged officials to learn lessons from the response to the outbreak so far, particularly over the failure to offer sufficient testing.

"If we're going to suppress the chain of transmission of this virus in the next stage, we all hope the national lockdown and social distancing will bring about a large suppression of the epidemic so far, but we're going to face further waves," he said.

"And so we need to make sure we have a system in place that cannot just do a certain number of tests in the laboratory, but has a system at district and community level.

"Where were the system errors that led us to have probably the biggest death rates in Europe? We have to face the reality that we were too slow with a number of things, but we can make sure that in the second wave we are not too slow."

Another 847 deaths in the UK were announced yesterday, bringing the toll to 14,576.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus worldwide reached 150,000 yesterday, according to a Reuters tally.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on January 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and only eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000. It took another eight days to go from 100,000 to 150,000.

US coronavirus deaths rose above 34,000 yesterday as some states were expected to announce timetables for lifting restrictions.

The US got some good news on Thursday, when the number of new deaths declined after setting record high increases two days in a row. US deaths were at nearly 34,700 yesterday, up by nearly 1,400 with many states yet to report.

US confirmed cases passed 680,000, having risen by about 33,000 on Thursday. The number of new cases reported has increased for three days in a row and is the highest since a record increase of 35,715 new cases was reported on April 10.

The infections and fatalities are spread unevenly across the country, with more densely populated places such as New York accounting for nearly half the total US deaths.

France's registered death toll from coronavirus infections neared 19,000 yesterday, but most data provided further indications the spread of the disease was slowing after a month-old national lockdown, officials said.

Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people in hospital had declined for a third day running, and that the total number in intensive care units had fallen for the ninth day running.

"Our collective efforts demonstrate their effectiveness. The lockdown is starting to bear fruit," Mr Salomon said.

The number of ICU patients, at 6,027, was at its lowest since April 1 and down more than 1,000 from its April 8 peak of 7,148. Before Covid-19 started to spread, France had 5,000 hospital beds equipped with ventilation gear.

Spain's overnight death toll from coronavirus was 585 yesterday, a rise from 551 the previous night but far off early April peaks as the country starts to loosen its lockdown.

Overnight figures of more than 900 were registered at the height of the outbreak in Spain, among the countries worst-hit by the virus.

Yesterday's numbers do not include suspected deaths from the virus, which the Spanish government reiterated it is not counting as part of overall numbers, in line with many other countries.

Deaths from the pandemic in Italy rose by 575 yesterday, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly and scientists warned infections were now mainly happening among family members.

The daily tally of new cases stood at 3,493, down from a previous 3,786, with both deaths and infections extending the broadly stable situation in place over the last 12 days.

This plateau is considerably lower than the peaks reached around the end of March, but the downward trend has not proceeded as was widely hoped in a country that has been in lockdown for almost six weeks.

"Probably most of the infections that have occurred since the lockdown have occurred within families," Giovanni Rezza, a director of Italy's top health body, the Superior Health Institute, said.

Nuclear physicist Paolo Branchini, who has been focusing on the trend of cases and deaths in Italy, said the lockdown initially put a lid on infections but had now "exhausted its beneficial effect".

Irish Independent