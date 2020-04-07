Tony Holohan doesn't expect coronavirus restrictions to be changed this weekend

CHIEF Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said he doesn't expect the level restrictions on normal life due to the coronavirus threat to be changed this weekend.

He said he wants to see a coherent and planned relaxation of restrictions and not a "haphazard and ad hoc" process.

It comes as some other European countries have begun telling their citizens how they plan to phase out lockdowns.

In contrast, the Government here has yet to provide information on how the restrictions on everyday life will eventually be lifted.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and others are carrying out such planning.

But he said there is “no roadmap” for how to do this and the Government will be taking advice and looking at what other countries are doing.

Mr Holohan was asked about the issue this evening.

He said: "One of the things that's characterised this infection in Europe has been that maybe at different points in time different countries have moved on different measures."

Mr Holohan said the disease is not at the same phase in different countries so he expects to see some variation in how they are relaxing restrictions.

He said that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDE) and the NPHET would "like to see a situation where there's a kind of coherent and planned in line with the evidence and the advice... rather than something more haphazard and ad hoc."

Mr Holohan said the NPHET will be looking at ECDE advice for that reason.

The restrictions here were first imposed until next Sunday, April 12.

Mr Holohan said: "I'm not anticipating at this point in time that we'll be recommending a change in the in the current level of restriction at that point."

Online Editors