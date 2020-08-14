Tipperary mushroom plant closes following Covid-19 outbreak

A mushroom plant in Tipperary has closed after a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden said in a statement that it has suspended operations after a member of staff was diagnosed with the virus during self-isolation.

“Subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive cases,” it said.

A company spokesperson said that “essential maintenance will continue at the facility.

He said the company will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure.

“As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point,” said the statement.

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff.

“The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.”

