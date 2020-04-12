| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three weeks that look set to test the Irish public like never before

Signs of hope but dangers lie ahead - the biggest one is complacency, writes Maeve Sheehan

Dr Ger O&rsquo;Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the frontline in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, yesterday Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Dr Ger O&rsquo;Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the frontline in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, yesterday Photo: David Conachy

Dr Ger O’Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the frontline in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, yesterday Photo: David Conachy

Dr Ger O’Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the frontline in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, yesterday Photo: David Conachy

Maeve Sheehan

IT had not escaped the notice of gardai that holiday homes across West Cork had been wakening from their winter slumber.

Shutters had been pulled back. On checking in with local pharmacies and supermarkets, gardai found that provisions were being delivered to properties usually closed until summer. In Baltimore, some local people complained about the foreign-reg cars driving around the fishing village.

On investigating, gardai found that the visitors had been in situ for three to four weeks. Others were said to have come under the cover of darkness last week, ahead of new emergency powers introduced last Tuesday allowing gardai to enforce the two-kilometre travel restriction.

Related Content