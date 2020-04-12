IT had not escaped the notice of gardai that holiday homes across West Cork had been wakening from their winter slumber.

Shutters had been pulled back. On checking in with local pharmacies and supermarkets, gardai found that provisions were being delivered to properties usually closed until summer. In Baltimore, some local people complained about the foreign-reg cars driving around the fishing village.

On investigating, gardai found that the visitors had been in situ for three to four weeks. Others were said to have come under the cover of darkness last week, ahead of new emergency powers introduced last Tuesday allowing gardai to enforce the two-kilometre travel restriction.

“That possibly did happen as well and there is very little you could have done,” said Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, of the West Cork division.

Expand Close Dr Ger O'Connor on the front line in the Mater Hospital. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Ger O'Connor on the front line in the Mater Hospital.

The visitors for the most part are behaving. As of last Friday, checkpoints in the region picked up a couple of youths who abandoned their car and fled on foot with drugs stuffed down their trousers, a suspected drink driver attracting attention with a sudden U-turn, and a couple of motorists over 70 sneaking out to do their shopping.

A mixed bag, but no two-kilometre bandits.

“Certainly traffic is reducing and we are probably surprised that holiday homes are at almost full capacity but that has happened over the last two weeks,” he said. “I have no doubt that a really, really small minority will probably have gone through, you know, in various ways.”

But now they’re here, gardai will be making sure holidaymakers will be staying put at least until May 5. Just like the vast majority of the public, they are cocooning and abiding by the restrictions, he said.

It seems the pattern is repeated across the country.

There have been sporadic breakouts — a brawl in Clonmel, criminal damage in Tullamore, a suspected stabbing in Tralee.

But sources say few if any of the hundreds of gardai operating 600 checkpoints across the country over Easter used their new powers to arrest someone for travelling more than two kilometres from their homes.

If the emergency powers have shown anything, it’s that the authorities have a compliant public as their key weapon on the coronavirus. The burning question is for how long.

Expand Close Dr Ger O'Connor on the front line in the Mater Hospital. Picture By David Conachy. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Ger O'Connor on the front line in the Mater Hospital. Picture By David Conachy.

It has been 36 days since the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland was confirmed. Yesterday, 320 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded in the Republic — the youngest just 32 — and 8,928 cases including tests processed in Germany.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has extended an initial two-week lockdown to May 5.

What next?

The Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team will be using the next three weeks to figure out how best to ease restrictions, get people back to work and the economy turning again.

But before we reach that clear ground, hospitals and frontline health workers are facing the coronavirus in the here and now, including the continuing threat of a surge of critically ill patients that could overwhelm the system.

The purpose of the lockdown is to force people to self-isolate, to contain the spread of infection and stop the estimated 20pc of people who get the virus from having to go to hospital — a fifth of whom may need one of the limited stock of 2,000 ventilators. Hospitals have been anticipating the surge since early last month but so far it hasn’t happened.

Read More

Three weeks ago, Alan Sharp, the chief executive of the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, told the Sunday Independent that he had 200 beds ready to go at relatively short notice.

This weekend, he said, there were around 80 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the hospital, and “demand is growing” but the surge has been pushed down the road again.

“Each time we see the curve pushed out is a really positive thing because it tells us that the public, and their actions, are slowing it down,” he said. “But we’re preparing all the time for the surge.”

The intensive care unit is full — not just with Covid-19 patients — but there is capacity elsewhere.

Expand Close Dr Ger O'Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and Clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the front line in the Mater Hospital. Picture By David Conachy. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Ger O'Connor with staff nurse Ellen Shaughnessy and Clinical nurse manager Ger Reynolds on the front line in the Mater Hospital. Picture By David Conachy.

Critical care consultant

Dr Brian Marsh believes social restrictions are having an impact but he remains cautious about what lies ahead.

“I’d be cautious because the ICU filling with patients tends to follow a little bit the emergency department and the rest of the hospital filling with patients. Patients get sicker after admission to the hospital,” he said.

“I’m expecting the pressure on the ICUs, not just here in the Mater but nationally, to keep on increasing over the next period of time, and, of course, I don’t know how long that’s going to be for.”

In the emergency department, numbers are rising with multiple critically ill patients on a daily basis, as well as the non-Covid emergencies.

The five-bed resuscitation room — where critically ill patients are brought to be stabilised before going to intensive care — is full to capacity. A triage tent has been set up outside, and inside, the department is divided into red, yellow and green zones, for different categories of patients.

Dr Ger O’Connor, an ED consultant, says the only number he is interested in is the R0 number — the rate at which the virus spreads to others. It’s dropped from one person with the virus infecting more than four others, to infecting two and is now hovering close to one.

He does offer two key numbers. One is 300: “We can cope with up to about 300 patients per day. I can honestly say that we would not be able to cope with 300 Covid-19 patients per day.” The other is 1,000: “Our sense is if the numbers of patients who are diagnosed per day gets to 1,000 per day, that’s the point at which we become, I wouldn’t say catastrophically overstretched, but close enough to it.”

Facts and figures

The Covid-19 figures are almost halfway there: last Friday, 480 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. But as the head of Ireland’s Covid-19 modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, said last week, without society-wide shut down, Ireland would now be looking at a peak of infection of almost 60,000 cases in less than 40 days.

Slowly but surely, elements are beginning to fall into place that may clear the way for a gradual easing of restrictions and a return to some sort of new normal.

According to one senior health official, the next three weeks should be regarded as the fragile incubation period.

First, the rate of spread needs to fall to less than one, protecting the vital health services and hospitals from being overwhelmed, he said. Hence the continued restrictions. But also key to this is testing. Put simply, he said, it helps identify an otherwise invisible enemy.

Ireland’s performance on this has been poor. We are testing more than the UK but less than other countries; GPs and patients have reported delays of seven days to two weeks in getting results; and there is a significant but undisclosed backlog. This is largely blamed on a global shortage of kits and an essential chemical reagent used in the process.

The health service last week secured a supply of the scarce reagent — enough to carry out 900,000 tests.

Ireland is also close to rolling out serological testing in certain health care settings.

Dr Aoife Cotter, an infectious diseases consultant at the Mater, said the National Public Health Emergency Team is hopeful that a serology test will be ready shortly to help protect health workers. The simple blood test can detect Covid-19 antibodies, and therefore possible immunity, and, in time, could be available to the community.

“Once the test is established, and if the labs can work on a way to do it in a high throughput kind of manner, which I know they’re working on, then there’s no reason that it couldn’t be deployed in a more widespread way,” she said.

The way out

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is now planning for Ireland’s exit from restrictions, according to Dr Cotter. “We need to plan the next few weeks to months to figure out a way to come out of that restriction without doing it too abruptly, which would risk a later surge, which obviously we want to avoid. All this is being considered by Nphet and the Government,” she said.

Technology will almost certainly provide a roadmap out of lockdown. Hospitals, such as Beaumont in north Dublin, are trialling social distancing apps, and the Mater’s infectious diseases unit has been using phone technology to monitor patients recovering at home rather than in hospital.

Lifting restrictions county by county — to match the geographical spread of the virus — has been mooted. The Taoiseach suggested last week that could cause other problems, such as people fleeing restrictions in one county to flock to open restaurants in another.

Basically countries will have to figure it out as they go along. “There’s no road map for this,” he said last week. “There’s no handbook.”

As the Taoiseach highlighted, how the public buys into this is central. The good weather last week brought with it the question of how much more lockdown people can take. Probably a lot more than we think, according to an expert group of behavioural scientists advising Nphet.

The expert group of academics and policy makers have been online polling, surveying, conducting focus groups with diaries from people on life in lockdown. They have produced more than 14 reports and studies which are fed to Nphet which use the findings to gauge how the public is responding to the restrictions.

Pete Lunn, who heads the Behavioural Research Unit at the Economic and Social Research Institute and expert group member, said people have adapted far better than anyone could have anticipated.

“In general, the public has been demanding more restrictions, as the number of infections has gone up,” he said. More recently, he said, there is evidence that “most of the population think the restrictions have gone far enough at this stage”.

But researchers are still not seeing evidence of resistance. “We cannot see — as of now — any evidence that there is any kind of behavioural fatigue setting in,” he said.

That may change next week, when they will see data capturing the public mood in lockdown over a sunny Easter weekend.

A study led by Liam Delaney, professor of economics, and a team at University College Dublin, found that while social distancing is crucial to public health, it may also pose “significant mental health risks”.

Called ‘Daily emotional well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic’, it found that gardening, exercise and hobbies were, unsurprisingly, mitigating the effects of social isolation. Using social media, home schooling children, listening to news about Covid-19 news exacerbated the effects of isolation.

Spending time with children benefited parents but having to take on their schooling was challenging for them.

It also found that relationships were affected — researchers observed “reduced emotional well-being levels during interactions with one’s spouse or partner” which may reflect changes in household responsibilities and routines since the outbreak.

The findings, which highlight the social isolation and the need for greater supports, have fed into the Behavioural Change Sub Group, which is in turn advising Nphet.

The group is starting to do some research studies on de-escalation, on “how we can do it in the best way possible”, according to Mr Lunn.

The group is gathering evidence of interventions to reduce the likelihood of virus transmission in workplaces, to allow people to return to work.

“I think it is possible there will be a sectoral element to it. I think it is also possible that there will be a different timetables for secondary and primary schools. You can think of various ways that we can stage it so that we still keep substantial social distance when there is still a high infection rate. Those are the issues that Nphet is going to have to deal with.

“To the best of my knowledge at the moment, there is no plan yet and in a way I don’t think one could expect that,” he said.

“There’s a lot of weather forecasting about this.”

The message from those on the frontline is stick with it.

“There has been a great sense of solidarity out there,” said Mater Hospital CEO Alan Sharp. “People are tired, but they need to keep doing what they’re doing, you know, stay at home. Keep the distance, all of those pieces of good advice, because that will get us out of this quicker.”

Holidaymakers fortunate enough to be cocooning on Ireland’s west coast may relish time standing still. But the slow drag of the three weeks ahead will test the Irish public like never before.