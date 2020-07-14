Three people referred to gardai for refusing to fill out passenger location forms

Until late June, all passengers arriving in Ireland received follow up calls from Border Management (.stock photo)

Three people have been referred to gardai for refusing to fill out passenger location forms in Dublin Airport.

It comes as new Department of Justice figures show less than half of passengers who have received follow up calls from Dublin Airport’s Border Management Unit have answered their phones in the last two weeks.

Figures for the start of month show calls were made to 3,532 people who arrived in Ireland and only 48pc answered their phones when called.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “Since the introduction of the mandatory requirement to complete the passenger form three people at Dublin Airport have refused to fill out the form and they have been referred to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).”

Until late June, all passengers arriving in Ireland received follow up calls from Border Management.

However due to the increase in people arriving here they are now selecting a “proportional cohort” of between 10pc and 20pc of each flight to call.

In May, it become mandatory to fill in passenger location on arrival in Ireland’s airports or ports.

The department said they are working on making the form available online.

“The key to successful enforcement of the forms is to front-load as much of the process as possible, to ensure the forms are completed before passengers arrive in Ireland,” the spokesperson said.

“This involves the airlines and ferry companies doing as much as they can to ensure compliance before boarding, reminding passengers about the mandatory nature of the forms during the journey and the ports/airports providing a further opportunity to complete the forms (in as socially distant an environment as possible) on arrival,” he added.

Online Editors