Three people abscond from hotel quarantine in Dublin 

The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry which is being used as a quarantine hotel for those arriving into Ireland . Picture; Gerry Mooney

THREE people have absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility at Dublin Airport with one person located and searches ongoing for two others, Independent.ie has learned.

Details of the incident are unclear but gardaí were notified that three people had left the quarantine facility at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport on Saturday afternoon and attended the scene.

Gardaí are understood to be liaising with the Defence Forces on site and are involved in the searches. One person has been located with two others still being looked for, it is understood.

The Garda Press Office said: “An Garda Síochána are this afternoon liaising with the State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in the Dublin area, in accordance with current protocols.

“As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”

There was no immediate response from the Department of Health.

It comes just a day after the first passengers began arriving from designated high risk countries and were required by law to enter a 14-day mandatory quarantine facility.

While there is expected to be private hotel security on site and a Defence Forces presence, they are unable to enforce the quarantine regulations.

Prior to the system becoming operational the Government said An Garda Síochána would be called in the event that a person tried to leave the quarantine facility.

The first passengers arriving into the new system on Friday were transported to the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Three other facilities in Dublin, including the Holiday Inn Express at Dublin Airport, Clontarf Castle and the Hard Rock Hotel on Upper Exchange Street, have also been designated for use in the system.

The countries that have been deemed “high-risk” because of so-called variants of concern include Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Austria and 29 other countries mostly in Latin America and Africa.

As of Friday morning, 76 people had made bookings under the online system for mandatory hotel quarantine, including 37 due to arrive in March, 33 in April and six in May.

A 12-night stay in hotel quarantine costs €1,875 per adult, €625 for a second person over the age of 12 who shares the room, and €36 for children aged four to 12.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

Online Editors