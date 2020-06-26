Three more people die of Covid-19 and 11 new cases confirmed

Three more people have died in Ireland with Covid-19 as 11 new positive cases have been confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,730 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified that 11 more people had contracted Covid-19, however two cases were also denotified.

Ireland has now had 25,414 confirmed cases of the virus.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that Ireland has been among the European countries with the lowest number of cases in the past week.

"WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to collective efforts of everyone," he said.

Read More

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), added: “We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole.

“However the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and practice social distance.”

Read More

Online Editors