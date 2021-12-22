Three days to Christmas: Here is a full list of vaccination clinics open today for Covid-19 boosters

The HSE has published the list of Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics for Wednesday, December 22.

It is operating some walk-in clinics for dose one and dose two, booster vaccines for healthcare workers, and people aged over 40.

More information can be found on hse.ie and people are advised to check the HSE’s Twitter account for the latest information regarding queues.

Carlow

Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 2pm to 5pm

Healthcare workers: 2pm to 5pm

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm

Healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm

Cork

City Hall

Boosters for 40+: 5pm – 7.30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8am to 4pm

Bantry

Boosters for 40+: Not open today – repoens tomorrow 9.30am to 3pm

Dublin

Swords - National Show Centre

Boosters for 40+: 12.40pm to 4pm, 5:20pm to 6:30pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm.

Croke Park

Boosters for 40+: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 6.45pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 6.45pm

Richmond Barracks

Boosters for 40 and older: 8:30am to 10:30am

Donegal

Letterkenny Business Park

Boosters for 40+: 8am to 7:30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8am to 7pm

Galway

Galway Racecourse

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 6pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.30am to 6pm

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 8.30am to 6pm

Kerry

Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, V92 HT21

Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.30am to 4.30pm

Kildare

Punchestown

Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.30am – 12pm

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm

Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre

Boosters for 40+: 8:30am to 7:30pm

Limerick

Scoil Carmel

Boosters for 40+:3.30pm-7pm (appointments also available)

Longford

Clonguish GAA

Boosters for 40+: 9.15 to 4pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9.15 to 4pm

Louth

Fairways Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 9.15am to 1.30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9.15am – 1.30pm

Mayo

Breaffy House

Boosters for 40+: 2pm to 7.45pm

Boosters for 50 to 59 year olds:2pm to 7.45pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 6pm – 7.45pm

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 12:30pm, 1:30pm to 7:15pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12:30pm, 1:30pm to 7.15pm

Offaly

Vaccination Centre, Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02

Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 7pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 7pm

Roscommon

Vaccination Centre, Byron Hughes Building, Golf Links Road, Roscommon town, F42 YX65

Boosters for 40+ and healthcare workers: 2.30pm to 7.30pm

Sligo

Sligo Racecourse

Boosters for 40+: 9.30am to 7.30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.30am to 7.30pm

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 4pm to 7pm

Clonmel Park Hotel

Healthcare: 1pm to 4pm

Waterford

Waterford IT

Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 5:15pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 5.15pm.

Westmeath

Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre

Boosters for 40+: 4pm – 7pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9:30am to 3pm

Wexford

Enniscorthy Astro Active Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Y21 W640

Boosters for 40+: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre

Boosters for 50-59: 2:30pm to 6:30pm