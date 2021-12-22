Three days to Christmas: Here is a full list of vaccination clinics open today for Covid-19 boosters

The HSE has published the list of Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics for Wednesday, December 22.
It is operating some walk-in clinics for dose one and dose two, booster vaccines for healthcare workers, and people aged over 40.
More information can be found on hse.ie and people are advised to check the HSE’s Twitter account for the latest information regarding queues.
Woodford Dolmen Hotel
Boosters for 40+: 2pm to 5pm
Healthcare workers: 2pm to 5pm
Kilmore Hotel
Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm
Healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm
City Hall
Boosters for 40+: 5pm – 7.30pm
Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8am to 4pm
Bantry
Boosters for 40+: Not open today – repoens tomorrow 9.30am to 3pm
Swords - National Show Centre
Boosters for 40+: 12.40pm to 4pm, 5:20pm to 6:30pm.
Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm.
Croke Park
Boosters for 40+: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 6.45pm.
Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 6.45pm
Richmond Barracks
Boosters for 40 and older: 8:30am to 10:30am
Letterkenny Business Park
Boosters for 40+: 8am to 7:30pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8am to 7pm
Galway Racecourse
Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 6pm.
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.30am to 6pm
Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 8.30am to 6pm
Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, V92 HT21
Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.30am to 4.30pm
Punchestown
Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.30am – 12pm
Cillin Hill Conference Centre
Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm
Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre
Boosters for 40+: 8:30am to 7:30pm
Scoil Carmel
Boosters for 40+:3.30pm-7pm (appointments also available)
Clonguish GAA
Boosters for 40+: 9.15 to 4pm
Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9.15 to 4pm
Fairways Hotel
Boosters for 40+: 9.15am to 1.30pm
Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9.15am – 1.30pm
Breaffy House
Boosters for 40+: 2pm to 7.45pm
Boosters for 50 to 59 year olds:2pm to 7.45pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 6pm – 7.45pm
Glencarn Hotel
Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 12:30pm, 1:30pm to 7:15pm
Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12:30pm, 1:30pm to 7.15pm
Vaccination Centre, Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02
Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 7pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 7pm
Vaccination Centre, Byron Hughes Building, Golf Links Road, Roscommon town, F42 YX65
Boosters for 40+ and healthcare workers: 2.30pm to 7.30pm
Sligo Racecourse
Boosters for 40+: 9.30am to 7.30pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.30am to 7.30pm
Abbeycourt Hotel
Boosters for 40+: 4pm to 7pm
Clonmel Park Hotel
Healthcare: 1pm to 4pm
Waterford IT
Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 5:15pm.
Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 5.15pm.
Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre
Boosters for 40+: 4pm – 7pm
Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9:30am to 3pm
Enniscorthy Astro Active Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Y21 W640
Boosters for 40+: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm
Boosters for healthcare workers: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm
Shoreline Leisure Centre
Boosters for 50-59: 2:30pm to 6:30pm