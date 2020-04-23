The easing of lockdown measures in less than a fortnight’s time has been placed at risk as more people flout public health rules designed to limit their movements.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Simon Harris warned that if today was May 5, there would be no changes.

Evidence was revealed showing increased traffic, and more people out and about, which could jeopardise plans to relax some of the emergency measures.

Dr Holohan said: “We are seeing a bit of slippage in things like traffic, movement and walking.”

The warning comes as 28 more people died of the virus and a record 936 new cases were confirmed, many of whom are in nursing homes.

If the virus is not contained in nursing homes, they could be sources of reinfection after the lifting of the recent lockdown measures.

Dr Philip Nolan of Maynooth University, who leads a team advising on the virus’ trends, said progress is being made. The R number, indicating the number of people a positive case is likely to infect, is at between 0.5 and 0.8.

“If the R number moves above one, we are no longer in control of the disease,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil. “Our new enemy is complacency. The real risk is that if we become lax in the next few days and weeks, we could lose control over the spread of the virus.”

Dr Holohan said there is hard evidence to support anecdotal reports that a sense of complacency has crept into people's behaviour.

He referred to reports from the Irish National Seismic Network showing a rise in vehicle traffic in recent days and separate statistics showing people are moving out more since Easter Monday.

Prof Nolan, who is chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said overall the growth in the coronavirus has been stabilised or suppressed. The number of deaths has been relatively stable since early April.

Hospital admissions peaked at 90 a day two weeks ago, and they have been falling since.

Admissions to intensive care are also down.

Referring to nursing homes and other community settings, he said the virus took time to get in. It is still not clear if it is under control in nursing homes, although the rate of growth is declining.

He echoed warnings about complacency, and said although the numbers are going in the right direction, "they are still not where we would like them to be".

It would take very little for the progress made here to be lost and if the R rate went beyond 1.6 or two, restrictions would have to be reimposed.

Mr Harris warned Ireland is "in no means in a safe place" and social distancing must be maintained. He added: "If we had to decide on lifting measures today for tomorrow, the chief medical officer advises me we would not make any changes.

"But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalise over the next week. One which must acknowledge increased movement carries increased risk."

The latest laboratory confirmed deaths bring the toll to 794. Dr Holohan said there were 319 clusters of the virus in community settings including 191 in nursing homes.

So far 2,960 cases of the virus have been among people in community settings with nursing homes accounting for 2,231. Deaths among nursing home residents stand at 361, and 103 of died in a hospital.

Around two-thirds of people here who had the virus have recovered.

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar and the ministers for finance, health and education faced a grilling on the response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Taoiseach said efforts are being made to expand testing to 100,000 per week as part of plans to ease restrictions.

A real-time testing regime is needed if there is to any form exit from lockdown.

Mr Varadkar said it will be a significant increase in testing and it may not be possible "but we will pull out all the stops to make it happen".

He said that after each phase of easing restrictions, time must be taken to assess impact and he warned stricter social distancing may have to be reintroduced as happened in Japan in recent days.

"We must do everything we can to avoid post peak wave or a deadly second wave," which he said happened during the H1N1 and Spanish Flu pandemics. He said when it is over "we will awaken our society and our economy".

Meanwhile the European Centre for Disease Control said in its latest assessment there is now "significant interest in phasing out" restrictive measures.

However, lifting measures too quickly, without appropriate monitoring and health systems capacity, may cause a sudden resurgence transmission.

It said that as of April 22 in three countries - Ireland, Sweden and the UK - the 14-day incidence of the virus is increasing and is currently at its highest level in each country since the start of the pandemic.

It said many counties are only testing severe or hospitalised cases and therefore the incidence trends should be interpreted with caution.