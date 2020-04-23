| 2.8°C Dublin

Threat of longer lockdown as more people flout Covid rules

Reports: Dr Tony Holohan said complacency creeping in. Pic Steve Humphreys Expand

Cormac McQuinn and Eilish O’Regan

The easing of lockdown measures in less than a fortnight’s time has been placed at risk as more people flout public health rules designed to limit their movements.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Simon Harris warned that if today was May 5, there would be no changes.

Evidence was revealed showing increased traffic, and more people out and about, which could jeopardise plans to relax some of the emergency measures.

