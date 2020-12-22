Thousands travelling from the UK for Christmas asked to go for a Covid-19 test whether they have symptoms or not

Even if their COVID-19 test is negative or not detected they must still self-isolate for the full 14 days. (stock photo)

Thousands of people who have travelled home from the UK for Christmas are to be asked to have a Covid-19 test whether they have symptoms or not.

GPs have been warned to remain on high alert for Covid-19 symptoms in an estimated 30,000 people who have travelled here from the UK to Ireland in the last 14 days, Independent.ie has learned.

Anyone who has travelled from the UK is to be asked to be tested five days after arrival whether they have symptoms or not.

It comes amid growing concern about a new strain of Covid-19 which is 70pc more transmissible and easier to catch.

The guidance issued to GPs tonight said that anyone who arrived from the UK mainland in the last 14-days is being advised to self-isolate- to stay in their room and not mix with any other household members, leave the house or see visitors for a full 14 days after arrival.

This is because they could be incubating the new strain of coronavirus.

The guidance from the Irish College of General Practitioners said all of these people will be contacted by the HSE via text message from the contact details they put on their passenger locator forms.

They will also be advised to contact a GP or out of hours service to organise for a free COVID test whether or not they have symptoms on day five after arrival or as soon as possible after that.

These tests are to be flagged in the internal computer link form for GPs so that they can be tracked and analysed for the new strain of Coronavirus.

Even if their COVID-19 test is negative or not detected they must still self-isolate for the full 14 days.

“In particular, we are concerned about intergenerational mixing during the holidays and they must not interact with anyone who is medically vulnerable in their circle.

“Many will already have had a private test and irrespective of whether this is negative or non-detected they must now go into self-isolation.

“We must all be on high alert for people with symptoms you have returned from the UK and be very vigilant about infection prevention and control measures when assessing of providing care for them.

“If you are referring to someone to emergency department or hospital please remember to alert the receiving service of their travel history.”

In a memo to GPs the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said :”Over the last number of weeks, a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in London and South East England came to the attention of public health authorities there, leading to enhanced epidemiological and virological investigations.

“Analysis of viral genome sequence data identified that a large proportion of cases in this area of England belonged to a new single phylogenetic cluster.

"While it is known and expected that viruses constantly change through mutation leading to the emergence of new variants, preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with an estimated potential to increase the reproductive number (R) by 0.4 or greater, with an estimated increased transmissibility of up to 70pc.

“There is no indication at this point of increased infection severity associated with the new variant. There is currently a lack of evidence to indicate the extent to which the new virus variant has spread outside the UK. However, given the scale of travel within the UK and to Ireland around this time of year it is reasonable to assume there is a real risk we will see cases here.

"Thus timely efforts to prevent and control its spread are needed. Please find attached update on new SARS-CoV-2 variant with multiple spike protein mutations observed in the United Kingdom and interim advice on required actions for all clinicians, hospitals and Public Health Staff."

