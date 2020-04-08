Thousands of cross-border workers can't claim coronavirus payment because they live in north - Humphreys

THOUSANDS of cross-border workers will not be able to claim the €350 pandemic unemployment payment because they live in Northern Ireland, Business Minister Heather Humphreys has admitted.

Ms Humphreys, a Fine Gael TD for Cavan-Monaghan, said she had lobbied Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty on the issue in recent weeks.

However, she was told that Department of Social Protection officials have been unable to find a way to pay workers who have been laid-off from a job in the Republic - but who live in the North.

Border TDs have said they have been inundated with queries from frontier workers who are unable to access the €350 per week PUP benefit despite in many instances paying taxes on their income into the Irish exchequer for many years.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the UK has now left the European Union. Basic unemployment payments in Northern Ireland can range from £57.90 (€65.40) to £73.10 (€82.57) a week.

Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Labour TDs based in the border region have all called for the Government to re-examine the issue.

But speaking on Wednesday, Ms Humphreys, who is based in the border region, said the Department had not been able to find a way to deal with the matter.

“They are actually deemed as frontier workers and under the legislation that currently exists if you're laid off south of the border, and you're living in the North, you have to claim your social welfare payment in the country in which you live. That is the situation currently,” she said.

“I asked Social Protection to look at it, and they did look at it, they examined it carefully, I raised it with Minister Regina Doherty as well, and they haven’t been able to find a way in which they can pay workers who live in Northern Ireland and work south of the border.”

She said people resident in Monaghan or other border counties in the Republic and working in Northern Ireland will “get the full benefit of the Covid payments here, regardless of what's available in Northern Ireland”.

