'This is a huge achievement' - one million people download Covid-19 Tracker App in 48 hours

Ireland has had one of the biggest global buy-ins to a national Covid-19 contract tracing app and over one million people have now downloaded the HSE's Tracker App in lee than 48 hours.





The app, which was launched yesterday by the Department of Health and the HSE, is designed to enhance existing contact tracing measures in Ireland and to help manage the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE said that the more people who download the app, the greater the spread of the virus can be combated.

“The app comes at an important time as we begin to move about more and will support us in managing future cases," he said.

"I would encourage those who have not yet downloaded the app to do so, and for the one million people who have already downloaded the app, I would ask them to share it with their friends and families.

"The more people who download the app the greater its impact will be."

Read More

The COVID Tracker App is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.

The app is designed to provide digital contact tracing of close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19, allows users to record if they have symptoms. and provides daily information about Covid-19 from a trusted source.

While the app was greeting by some with hesitance towards sharing their location, doing so means that the app can automatically decipher any other users who have been in a vulnerably close proximity to a user who tests positive for the virus.

Expand Close HSE director general Paul Reid, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn launch the official Irish health service executive “Covid Tracker” contact tracing app at the Department of Health in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA). / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HSE director general Paul Reid, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn launch the official Irish health service executive “Covid Tracker” contact tracing app at the Department of Health in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA).

Speaking today, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said that using the app helps to protect communities from the spread of the virus.

“Throughout this pandemic, the Irish people have shown great solidarity and they’re still showing it.

"One million downloads in less than two days is a huge achievement, and I want to thank everyone who has downloaded it, and especially the team who have worked so hard to develop it.

“Using this app means you are protecting yourself, you are protecting your family, you are protecting your friends, and you are protecting many people you don’t know. I’m asking you to take the two minutes and download it now.”

If a person using the app tests positive for Covid-19 they can choose to anonymously alert to other app users who they have been in close contact with, including people they may not know. Those who receive an alert will also have quick and easy access to advice and testing. This will support existing testing and contact tracing measures that are in place.

Ireland has recorded no new Covid-19-related deaths in three of the last four days, as number of new cases remain in double figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) reported today that they were once again not made aware of any new deaths, and in fact, four deaths previously thought to be linked with the virus were denotified, reducing Ireland's current death toll to 1,738.

The HSPC also denotified seven cases of Covid-19, but the 11 new cases reported brings Ireland's total to 25,542.

Online Editors