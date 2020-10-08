They’re popular with hairdressers, cafe workers and retail staff – but how safe is a visor in protecting you against Covid-19?

New guidelines are expected on the wearing of face visors which are particularly popular with busy hairdressers, hospitality and retail staff.

Are they a safe alternative to a face mask? And what kind of protection do they provide?

Studies are limited enough on their use but there is a growing body of opinion that people need to be aware of their limitations.

Dublin GP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail earlier this week called for them to be banned and said he believed they are next to useless.

Read More

Official guidance

The HSE’s advice so far is that if a person finds it difficult to wear a cloth face covering, it’s OK to wear a full face visor or face shield instead. However, it points out that they are not as good as wearing a face covering “but you’ll still get some level of protection”.

It says the visor should wrap around the sides of your face and extend to below the chin.

Reusable visors should be cleaned after each use and then stored in a clean place until needed.

People should wear a mask if they suspect they have Covid-19, are looking after someone with the virus or are self-isolating and cannot keep two metres between themselves and other people in their household.

Lack of protection

Dr Ó Tuathail’s concern is that the visors do not protect the user and the people around them. He has highlighted cases in Switzerland where a Covid-19 outbreak showed that only those wearing plastic visors were infected. The Swiss government came to the conclusion that visors are inadequate protection and should only be worn in combination with a face mask.

Respiratory droplets

The Centre of Disease Control in the United States has produced some guidance on visors. It says they are primarily used for eye protection for the person wearing them.

At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer.

There currently isn’t enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control. Therefore, it does not currently recommend use of face shields as a substitute for masks.

However it says that wearing a mask may not be feasible in every situation for some people – for example, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or those who care for or interact with a person who is hearing impaired.

It has some guidelines for people who may feel they have no option but to choose a visor.

Some visors provide better control than others. These include face shields that wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend below the chin, and hooded face shields.

Infection control

Face visor wearers should wash their hands before and after removing it and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth while taking it off. Disposable face shields should only be worn for a single use, and disposed of according to manufacturer instructions. Reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Aerosol transmission

SAGE , which provide provides scientific and technical to the UK on Covid-19 said that visors are “likely” to protect the wearer against large droplets.

This is the most common route of Covid-19 transmission. But it has no hard proof that visors work this way.

Similarly, it is ‘unlikely’ that face shields are an effective control against aerosol transmission.

It is currently unclear if the virus is spread through aerosols – which are tiny particles that linger in the air for long periods of time.

Physical distancing

The key message for people wearing a face mask or a face visor is that they are no substitute for physical distancing.