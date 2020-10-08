| 10°C Dublin

They’re popular with hairdressers, cafe workers and retail staff – but how safe is a visor in protecting you against Covid-19?

In the week that a prominent Dublin doctor called for them to be banned, are visors a safe alternative to a cloth face mask?

Masks and visors for sale in Dublin city centre. Photo: Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

New guidelines are expected on the wearing of face visors which are particularly popular with busy hairdressers, hospitality and retail staff.

Are they a safe alternative to a face mask? And what kind of protection do they provide?

Studies are limited enough on their use but there is a growing body of opinion that people need to be aware of their limitations.