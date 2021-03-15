‘They are not trusting science’ – Professor Luke O’Neill says we should still use AstraZeneca vaccine despite blood clot reports

Northern Ireland chief medical officer Michael McBride receives his second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine today from nurse Alana McCaffery in Belfast. The North is continuing to use the vaccine. Picture: PA

The decision to pause AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland is not trusting science, a leading immunology expert has said.

Luke O’Neill, professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, said he was “disappointed” by the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca rollout for now over reports of blood clots in recipients.

“They are not trusting the science,” he told Pat Kenny on Newstalk. “17 million people have had this vaccine and there is no evidence of any kind that it is causing blood clots.”

“And even worse, we know the virus itself causes blood clots - there is a high risk of that - so they are putting 30,000 people at risk now who aren’t getting vaccinated this week, so I think it is very disturbing to be honest.”

The Government is hoping for an early decision giving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine the all-clear to allow it to roll out a planned 818,000 doses of the jab which are crucial to exiting lockdown.

Around 30,000 healthcare workers and people at very high from Covid-19 will lose out as their planned inoculations for the week ahead are put on hold.

Ireland has joined Thailand, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia on the growing list of countries which have now suspended use of AstraZeneca, with the Netherlands also doing so today. However, Northern Ireland, following British advice, is continuing its use, with the North’s chief medical officer Michael McBride pictured receiving his second dose today.

Prof O’Neill said: “The EMA also said three days ago keep using it because the benefits far outweigh the risks, so, it is just a strange one.

“I guess it typifies what is going on, this hugely cautious approach, but remember there are 30,000 people who won’t get the vaccine this week.”

“These are high-risk, vulnerable people so they better make their minds up on this one I think.”

However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that it was possible that everyone who was set to get the AstraZeneca vaccine this week will get it before April.

“Hopefully the 30,000 for this week will be rescheduled very, very quickly,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland. “So, will everybody be done for the time left in March? Possibly, I’d say very close.

“We should be able to reschedule them and, in so doing, not have to delay other people. In other words, do the 30,000 at the same time as people we were planning on doing in the coming weeks as well.”

The minister also defended the efficiency of the overall vaccine rollout, saying: “Right now 95% of the vaccines that are arriving into the country are being administered within seven days.”

As for when the AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for use again, HSE chief Paul Reid also spoke to Morning Ireland and said: “We all expect and hope that it is a very short pause.”

“I would be hopeful, and during the rest of this week the investigation continues and we get reassured.”

Mr Reid also said the vaccine programme had been effective in reducing community transmission in particularly at-risk groups.

“If vaccine programmes are about reducing illness, death and mortality and hospitalisations in our most vulnerable, we are seeing the benefits really strongly, very early,” he said. “Particularly in healthcare workers, which has been the vaccination with the AstraZeneca.”

Ireland is pinning its hopes on more than 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca arriving here from April to June as part of the ramping up of vaccinations to clear the way for lifting restrictions this summer.

The alert was raised after four people suffered unusual blood clotting events in Norway after getting the inoculation but there is no evidence the jab caused the illnesses.

Around 117,000 people have been given the vaccine here, mostly healthcare workers and some people with underlying illnesses.

The European Medicines Agency is set to review the vaccine, with hopes it will have an update by the end of this week.

Irish Independent