The waiting game: Insiders predict first shots could be given in December

The taskforce is wasting no time with implementation plans as optimism grows for a swift roll-out of vaccinations, writes Hugh O'Connell

Stock image. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo Expand
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on Friday where they addressed the nation on exiting from Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Stock image. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on Friday where they addressed the nation on exiting from Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Julien Behal

Hugh O'Connell

Last week, the Sunday Independent reported that the Government hopes to have sufficient stocks of Covid-19 vaccines to begin inoculating healthcare workers and the vulnerable toward the end of January.

However, the people centrally involved in developing the plan to vaccinate the nation are privately even more optimistic. They believe there is a chance that if regulatory approval is granted next month, it is possible that the first people in Ireland could be vaccinated before the end of the year.

"My expectation is that if vaccines arrive in the country before the end of December that we will aim to deploy before the end of December," said a senior figure who is working on Ireland's plan.

