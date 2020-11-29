The waiting game: Insiders predict first shots could be given in December

Last week, the Sunday Independent reported that the Government hopes to have sufficient stocks of Covid-19 vaccines to begin inoculating healthcare workers and the vulnerable toward the end of January.

However, the people centrally involved in developing the plan to vaccinate the nation are privately even more optimistic. They believe there is a chance that if regulatory approval is granted next month, it is possible that the first people in Ireland could be vaccinated before the end of the year.

"My expectation is that if vaccines arrive in the country before the end of December that we will aim to deploy before the end of December," said a senior figure who is working on Ireland's plan.

"What is the point in having vaccines that are going to save people's lives sitting in a fridge? We want to deploy as quickly as possible."

This tallies with comments from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last Wednesday, who said the first EU citizens could be vaccinated before the end of December. But if not December, then January is a good bet.

Either way, the National Vaccines Taskforce, set up to advance work already under way in the HSE and the Department of Health for the last few months, is not wasting time and will report to Government by December 11. It meets again tomorrow.

Making plans

Those involved in the group or with knowledge of its deliberations thus far say plans to develop a national Covid-19 vaccination strategy and implementation plan are well advanced.

Pfizer's RNA vaccine, developed in conjunction with BioNTech and said to be 95pc effective, will likely be the first to arrive in Ireland.

It is the most complex in terms of storage in that it must be held at -70C. Once it is taken out of storage, there is a narrow window of around five days in which to administer it. These Pfizer vaccines will likely be stored at the HSE National Cold Chain Delivery Service on the Citywest Road in West Dublin, once the first doses arrive in the country.

"If we get it in, you could get it out in five days or a week. We're not going to have it by December 11, but once the plan is accepted [by Government] it's a matter of operationalising it. I'd imagine we'd start rolling our way through the cohorts fairly quickly," said a senior HSE source.

By February, officials expect that there will be multiple vaccines on the ground in Ireland.

This creates an additional logistical challenge, with different vaccines having to be stored in different ways. For this reason, it's unlikely that people will get a choice of which vaccine to take.

An efficient system will, those involved in the taskforce believe, lead to a large percentage of the population being vaccinated by the end of next summer.

One of the key considerations is whether to have mass vaccination centres in the same way as the testing centres set up across the country or to distribute the vaccine through GPs, local health clinics and pharmacists.

Many countries are examining hybrid models that use both. That is seen as a strong likelihood in Ireland, although no decision has been made.

The distribution model will in part be determined by arguably one of the most important considerations: who gets the vaccine first, known as sequencing.

Most countries are unsurprisingly opting to vaccinate the most vulnerable first. The HSE estimates that around 1.4 million people are in the cohort that qualify for the flu vaccine - it administered around one million doses this year - and they will likely be first in line for the Covid jab.

Included in this cohort are the elderly, frontline healthcare workers, people at higher risk of severe disease if they contract Covid-19, and those with underlying medical conditions.

People over 80 in nursing homes are considered the most vulnerable of the population and would be among the first to get the vaccine. Spain last week said it would be vaccinating the elderly residents and staff in nursing homes first.

Distribution in nursing homes would likely involve healthcare staff going into facilities, with one source noting: "You can't bring them to Croke Park." This in itself is a major logistical challenge involving 570 nursing homes across the State, with as many as 40,000 residents.

One of the considerations in deciding who gets the vaccine first is which vaccine arrives into the country first and what the data is in terms of its efficacy with different age cohorts. A lot of this cannot be assessed until the companies that have produced vaccines share their data more widely. Covid-19 vaccines given conditional market approval, as the European Medicines Agency refers to it, carry additional constraints.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority will be involved in closely monitoring the safety profile of vaccines. This will include assessing all reports of people experiencing potentially harmful side-effects.

Passport system

One likely recommendation of the taskforce is that people who get the vaccine receive an immunisation passport. This is in part to help track the administration of the vaccines, most of which are given in two stages, requiring the second dose to be given within approximately 28 days.

"There will need to be very detailed IT records of all aspects of this in terms of inviting people for vaccination, scheduling, inviting them back, monitoring responses and the possibility of utilisation of the record as some form of immunisation passport," said a high-level source.

There is an acute awareness that it is likely some airlines and other sectors may seek proof of a person having been vaccinated.

An entire IT infrastructure will be needed to track this, but those involved in the process believe it would make sense to use the existing infrastructure of the National Immunisation Office.

The taskforce is also putting a major focus on developing a communications plan that will aim to provide clear evidence of the vaccine's efficacy. It's not just anti-vaxxers they are worried about, as there could be reluctance among the general public given the unprecedented speed at which the vaccines have been developed.

Research carried out on behalf of the Irish Pharmacy Union found that just over half (51pc) of over 1,000 respondents stated they would avail of a Covid-19 vaccine, but a further 24pc said they would avail of it but they would not do so straight away.

Staying vigilant

Hand in hand with convincing people to take the vaccine will be ensuring its arrival does not temper their adherence to existing public health guidelines.

Last Friday Micheál Martin told the nation that safe vaccines will not eliminate the virus on their own. Public health and Government officials are concerned that the positive news about vaccines in recent weeks will heighten expectations and cause people to drop their guard to measures like social distancing.

Speaking to his parliamentary party last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar sought to temper the expectations of some in his party whom he felt were seeking timelines for its roll-out.

He said it was phenomenal that a vaccine has been produced so quickly, but that this means something is "bound to go wrong" given that it has happened so quickly.

He said it would be the second quarter of next year before a critical mass of people could be vaccinated. "He was very much in Dr Leo mode, giving them a clear, harsh public health message," said one TD at the meeting.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar told the Sunday Independent: "The Tánaiste is confident that a vaccine or several vaccines will be available in Ireland in the first half of next year. We are well placed with pre-orders in place through the EU Commission and a taskforce set up.

"But we need to be realistic about timelines. No vaccine has yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency and manufacturing, distribution and administration will be a huge undertaking."