Independent.ie journalists bring you all the latest updates as the Goverment announced the entire country is moving to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed new restrictions across the country.

Nphet have recommended that the entire country be moved to Level 5 - the highest level of restrictions possible under the Government's Living with Covid-19 plan.

But Mr Martin has announced that the country will only be brought up to Level 3 of restrictions, bringing the remainder of the country in line with the restrictions already in place in Dublin and Donegal.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the five-day average of cases has risen from 310 to 462 in a week.

There are currently 31 outbreaks in nursing homes.

"As it was rightly reported, Nphet advised the government to go to Level 5 we must balance that against social, economic and all other reasons," Mr Donnelly said.

Level 3 restrictions will see 50,000 jobs lost in pub sector - VFI

The Government decision to move the entire country to Level 3 of Covid restrictions will see 50,000 bar staff lose their jobs, the Vintners' Federation of Ireland has claimed in a statement released tonight.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, said: "It’s impossible to overstate the impact this news will have on publicans across the country. They now join their colleagues in Donegal and Dublin on Level 3 with all the uncertainty that entails. We also face the grim fact that over 50,000 people will once again have to sign-on this week.

"There now must be an immediate return to the original Pandemic Unemployment Payment for pub staff along with liquidity supports that will allow our members re-establish their businesses once restrictions are removed. As a customer-focused sector, disproportionally impacted by restrictions, the very least publicans require is an emergency bailout fund that will support our members until they can return to normal trading conditions.

"There was some hope when pubs reopened two weeks ago they could trade their way to a successful Christmas period but that looks impossible now. We are facing the prospect of being closed for at least nine months of 2020, a fact that Government needs to address.

"While Government say these restrictions will remain in place for three weeks, we have learnt from bitter experience that reopening dates can move at the last minute. Our members face another prolonged bout of uncertainty at the worst possible time. Next week’s Budget is a crucial opportunity for Government to show its commitment to the pub sector by announcing a series of measures that will restore confidence to a battered trade."

"If we all act now, we can stop the need to go further to stop level four and five restrictions. The most important thing is to note that what happen next rests in our hands and in our responsibility to each other.

"Whether or not you are afraid of the virus, we can all have an impact on the lives of others. It's one of the most important parts of the Irish Spirit. Now, as much as ever we have to commit ourselves to that spirit. Ní neart go cur le chéile."

"We will be stepping up measures to ensure that guidelines are being followed. I know it is frustrating and how the yearning for normality grows stronger all the time. However, Covid-19 is still deadly and we can't ignore the threat it poses.

"Up to 2,400 people have already lost their lives due to this virus. We cannot and should not forget this."

An Taoiseach says the road ahead will have many turns, and it's not about "public health and businesses competing with each other."

"It's about preserving lives and livelihoods. We can't do one without the other," Mr Martin added.

"The second part of our response is to increase measures to ensure compliance. Most are following the guidelines but there is no doubt that some are taking a more lax approach," the Taoiseach said.

"The virus is spreading because people are allowing it to spread."

"Businesses are beginning to recover and vital health services are backlogged, severe restrictions now may result it those services not being able to recover.

"We have decided at this stage not to move to a more comprehensive lockdown, it could involve the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"Essential steps be taken and taken now, to bring down case numbers. That is why as of tomorrow at 12 midnight, all parts of the country will move to Level 3 of the Government's framework for restrictive measures for a period of three weeks," says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Taoiseach says that Nphet have informed the Government that recent trends in most areas of the country are of concern.

"If we do not alter these trends, there will be a serious impact. There is no doubt about that. The challenge is to be as effective and proportionate as possible.

"We have held discussions on Nphet's recommendation to move to Level 5."

But Mr Martin says we are in a very different position to last March.

"The economic, social and non-Covid health impacts of our response must be different now."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there has been "exponential growth in the rate of transmission right across the country".

"This virus has had a profound impact on us and until there is a vaccine and it's widely distributed, it will continue to do so."

Indoor dining banned but wet pubs can stay open under new Level 3 restrictions

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.

The Cabinet is signing off on new Covid-19 restrictions which will only allow pubs and restaurants provide outdoor dining and takeaway service for the next three weeks.

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to open but they will only be able to provide outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The same rules will apply to restaurants and pubs that do serve food.

However, so called ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin will still be prohibited from opening unlike their counterparts in other counties.

Rules on household visits will remain the same to ensure people do not become isolated during the next round of Covid-19 measures.

This means six people from one household can visit another home.

Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wanted to ban all household visits and only allow people travel 5km from their home.

This comes as there were 518 new cases and no further deaths confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

In total, this brings the number of cases confirmed in the state to 38,549, while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,810.

There were 134 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

