Miriam O&#039;Callaghan

The view from Italy: Coronavirus brings solemn sense of sacrifice and isolation as Italy warily recalls plagues of ages past

Different roles: Tourists wear protective masks in Venice as they watch and photograph a Carnevale reveller in St Mark’s Square. Photo: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Different roles: Tourists wear protective masks in Venice as they watch and photograph a Carnevale reveller in St Mark’s Square. Photo: REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

In the rash of quarantined towns across Lombardy, not even the cats are out.

As Italy rushes to contain the coronavirus, 50,000 people are under lockdown, armed police patrolling eerie streets, operating multiple road-blocks preventing access or exit. No vehicles are allowed other than those of medical personnel and the forces of law and order.

No trains are stopping at the stations; schools, universities, businesses, museums are closed. On the streets, electronic signs flash warnings to people not to leave their homes, by health order of the government.

