The smoother the vaccine roll-out, the faster we all recover our freedoms

Eilish O'Regan

Vaccinating according to age groups is straightforward. Graphic: Getty Images Expand

The overhaul of the priority list for Covid-19 vaccinations has raised suspicion that it owes more to convenience than science.

However, we are assured by experts that it is the science that has guided the change.

Vaccinating by age, however, once the most vulnerable groups have got the jab, will also make it a lot more streamlined for the HSE.

