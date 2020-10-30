'The prison environment is like an incubator for a disease like that' - alarm at first outbreak of Covid-19 in Irish prison

Prison bosses are braced for an outbreak of coronavirus in the Midlands Prison after five prisoners tested positive for coronavirus.

“There are grave fears that their will be more cases. The prison environment is like an incubator for a disease like that,” a senior source said.

“There is five cases now but that is very likely to increase,” the source added.

The outbreak in the Midlands Prison is the first case of transmission in the general prison population.

All other cases recorded in our jail system were from people who had contracted Covid 19 on the outside and the disease was detected when they entered the jail system.

There is currently a total of ten prisoners including the five in the Midlands who have tested positive for the coronavirus in our prison system.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm a small number (5) of prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Midlands Prison. The prisoners have been isolated in line with infection control procedures,” an Irish Prison Services spokesman said.

“The Irish Prison Service is working closely with Public Health and the CHO testing team in the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing.

“The positive cases relate to one area of the prison and all prisoners accommodated in this area and staff who are assigned to this area have been tested.

“All other prisoners and staff in the Midlands Prison are being tested as a precaution.

“An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) meeting has taken place to review the cases and agree the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison,” he explained.

