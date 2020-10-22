'The obstruction causes discomfort and frustration' - support group on challenges of face masks for those with speech impediments

People have been urged to realise that face mask wearing because of the Covid-19 pandemic is particularly challenging for those with speech impediments.

The plea came as Ireland will mark International Stammering Awareness Day today.

Around 5pc of Irish children have some form of a stammer - while 1pc of adults will live their lives with an unresolved speech impediment.

Those who battle with stammers, clinically known as childhood-onset speech fluency disorder, admitted that face mask wearing is particularly difficult for them.

Read More

This is because it impacts both on breathing via the mouth and nose as well as general stress levels - two of the key contributors to exacerbated stammering.

In the UK, support groups have supplied both face masks with the logo 'I Stammer' as well as special cards that can be displayed if the individual finds it difficult to communicate while wearing the face mask during the pandemic.

Members of the public have been urged to show kindness and patience to those who can struggle to communicate - and to realise that, for those who stammer, a mask means their difficulty in speaking can go totally unrecognised.

Irish Stammering Association chairman, Michael Ryan, said anything that changes the ability to breathe freely can cause stress for those with stammers.

“People who stammer would rely on taking heavy breaths and on breathing and the whole obstruction causes discomfort and frustration – I’ve seen it myself," he told TippFM.

“What you do really I suppose to try understand is this has to be done and we have to wear it and as a person with a stammer is try not to build yourself up and be calmer coming into a speaking situation.”

The ISA offers teenage resources, online support groups and detailed advice to parents concerned about a child who stammers.

To mark International Stammering Awareness Day, the ISA is working in association with STAMMA (British Stammering Association) and Wikipedia to launch a global campaign to 'Find The Right Words' and change the language around stammering.

The campaign is also being backed by the National Stuttering Association, Canadian Stuttering Association and Australian Speak Easy Association.

Read More

Online Editors