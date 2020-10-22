'The next six weeks are critical for Ireland, but there's hope' - WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan on vaccines, family and the need to 'stop finger-wagging'

Ireland failed to capitalise on the success of its first lockdown and the next six weeks will be critical, World Health Organisation (WHO) official Dr Mike Ryan has said.

The Irish-born WHO executive said we need to create more positive language around dealing with Covid and spend less time “wagging the finger at young people and telling them what not to do”.

“People are sick of being told what not to do. We are losing our youth as a result,” he said.

Dr Ryan has previously been outspoken about the impact of lockdowns, saying countries cannot simply keep shutting down their societies to defeat coronavirus.

He also remarked that “only in Ireland could you have Level 3 and a bit” when discussing the Government’s Living with Covid plan.

For him, people learning to take personal responsibility is going to be extremely important in the battle against Covid-19 going forward.

“Now is not the time to take pot shots. It’s not going to help. We need to knuckle down and get this job done… Irish people weathered the storm at the start of the pandemic and they need to do it again.”

He believes Covid-19 has been a “big revealer of the inadequacies of systems in all countries” and said Europe is suffering now because it didn’t follow through by addressing the issues within public health systems.

“If you go back to spring and early summer, Ireland didn’t do a bad job at all,” he said.

“The issue is the disease has crept back in and we all seem to have been taken by surprise, and I don’t necessarily think we should have been taken by surprise.”

Covid was never going to be a one-punch thing, he said.

“There was always going to be a second and third punch with this. It won’t necessarily be a two-punch crisis, we could be in exactly the same place next February if we’re not careful.

“Europe paid a huge price in doing the first lockdown. The problem wasn’t finding courage to do the lockdowns, as the disease came under control, but the issue is a bit like sport in that you have to run through the finish line - you have to follow through.

“The problem is Europe didn’t follow through and didn’t continue to build the health service or manage infrastructure to deal with the crisis.”

Mr Ryan was speaking at the 40th annual MacGill Summer School, which is this year taking place online due to the pandemic.

While the next wave is going to be “very difficult”, Dr Ryan said “there is hope”.

“We’ve got 12 good vaccine trials. We’ve never seen that many candidates enter a phase 3 trial so quickly. We have diagnostics, therapies and vaccines coming down the pipe. We’ve learned this virus isn’t a super virus, it lives in human bodies, but it cannot survive outside the human body.”

He acknowledged that the disease “will stay with us for a long time” and has exposed the many social injustices in our society.

“Covid-19 is a wake up call for our health systems, but it’s also a wake up call for our society and I think this is a chance to look at this and come out with a better society and something we can be proud of, rather than ashamed of”.

When asked by Dr Rhona O’Mahony about his new found fame, he said “it’s very strange”.

“You live most of your life in relative obscurity and all of a sudden become a minor celebrity.

I’m not a comfortable person in the public space, but my life is simple. My kids and my family are in Ireland. I’ve only seen them twice this year. I’m working 14 hour days and going to bed.”

He praised his wife for the “huge sacrifice” she’s made.

“My family has suffered,” he said.

“The real heroes in this are not the ones on TV, it’s the people you don’t see behind the masks and goggles.The heroes are walking amongst you.”

His main advice was for people to start personalising responsibility. Only then, he said, will the world get Covid under control.

“Responsibility isn’t an abstract thing. I think that’s where things break down. If someone says you shouldn’t be congregating here and there and people are illegally opening pubs, what is that saying? It’s saying they don’t believe the advice.

“But just because your neighbour’s an idiot, doesn’t mean you’ve to be an idiot. You can’t push everybody as people will not be pushed to do things they do not want to, it’s just a fact of life.

“But if we can get the vast majority of people to do what needs to be done, we can get this disease under control.”

Online Editors