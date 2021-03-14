‘The last 12 or 18 hours have really been a difficult time’ - NIAC President on decision to suspend AstraZeneca jab

Professor Karina Butler said NIAC were conscious that "very high risk" groups were due to receive the vaccine this week.

THE decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine leaves Ireland in a crisis situation, according to Professor Karina Butler, Chair of National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Prof Butler said the last 12 to 18 hours have really been a difficult time as the NIAC recommended the deferral of the use of the vaccine following reports of four “very rare, but very serious” clotting events in younger people in Norway this week.

She said these clotting events were not the “usual clots in the leg or the lung” but much more serious clots such as in the brain and in vessels “where you wouldn’t expect to see it”.

Read More

She confirmed the EMA has begun a “rapid review” of the situation to understand whether the issues were coincidental or if it was possible there is a causal relationship, that the vaccine may in some way have triggered the clots.

“We don’t know the answer to this yet,” Prof Butler told Brendan O’Connor, on RTÉ Radio this morning.

“Because we want to be sure that what we’re recommending is safe, and that we can maintain confidence in the vaccination programme, we felt that we had to pause. Just pause, until we get the additional information, that gives us the reassurance that this is fine, and we’ve done this out of an abundance of caution.

“These reports are serious but they may be totally coincidental, but they were happening in younger age groups,” she said.

Prof Butler said NIAC were conscious people targeted for administration of the AstraZeneca jab this week were people in “very high risk” groups that may have other underlying conditions.

She confirmed these cases were different to more scattered and rare reports of clotting from earlier in the week and said when the EMA and AstraZeneca looked at those cases, “the incidence was no greater than what you would expect in the population, so all of that was very reassuring”.

“The majority of the other clots were a clot in the leg or the lung where you might expect it.

"There were some of these very serious ones but they seemed very scattered and rare and there were other things that may have explained it as well. Then this group on top of that, seeming to cluster together, and we don’t know that there isn’t another reason for it.

“Originally it was thought maybe, but this isn’t a batch-related issue, that wouldn’t explain this. This is across batches,” Prof Butler said.

She said the move to suspend the vaccine’s use temporarily in Ireland should “increase public confidence” in the vaccination programme.

“What you want is for us to deliver safe progress. We are taking every measure to ensure that is what we’re doing. In fact, confidence would be lost if it was felt there were safety signals that we were ignoring. I would hope that we will be able to communicate to people that what we’re doing is so that you can be confident in your vaccination programme.

“Hopefully, if we are able to resume, that you would have even greater confidence that this has been looked at absolutely rigorously and there was no need to worry.

“I think people would want us to do this. We’re not stopping, just pausing, until we get the information to see. All the preliminary evidence was reassuring but this is a new development”.

The NIAC will publish information about whether people who have taken the vaccine should take a daily aspirin to prevent clotting, but Prof Butler said ordinarily, this would be a safe thing to do.

“We will seek advice from the experts on this,” Prof Butler said.

Professor Sam McConkey, speaking on the same programme, said the decision seemed to be borne out of “an abundance of caution”.

“I’d be wondering if this is four instances of the same rare problem or is it four different things,” he said.

Prof McConkey said getting regular exercise is a good way of preventing clots, for people who may have taken the vaccine and are worried about this latest development.

Read More

Online Editors