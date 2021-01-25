The jab will do most of the work to protect you – but are you Covid vaccine ready?

Are you Covid-19 vaccine ready?

The jab will do most of the work to protect you from illness caused by the coronavirus but you can help by having a good immune system ready on the day you get the injection.

Various factors influence our immune system, including our age, health, diet and fitness.

However, experts in Trinity College Dublin have trawled studies and come up with a formula to have you at your best on V-day.

The findings from the the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda) in Trinity show that by taking the right amount of exercise and preparing early, you can get the most out of your vaccine jab.

Older people and vaccines

The report points out that vaccine efficacy in older adults can be a challenge due to the effects of ageing on the immune system.

"As people get older, the ability to mount robust antibody responses following vaccination declines. Older adults are therefore less likely to generate the long-term protection often required for full immunity against a pathogen.

"Vaccine efficacy is often evaluated based on the generation of these specific antibodies following vaccination. A key challenge is to try to boost these antibody responses in people with declining immune responses.

"This is particularly important as older adults are at a greater risk of hospitalisation or death if they contract the Covid-19 virus. We conducted a literature review to assess the effect of physical activity on antibody responses to vaccination.

"Several randomised controlled trials (RCTs) have found that in older adults, prolonged aerobic exercise in the weeks and months prior to vaccination can help boost vaccine-specific antibody responses.

"For example, aerobic exercise (treadmills, stair-steppers etc) three times per week for 10 months generated greater antibody responses following influenza vaccination.

"Ten months of cardiovascular exercise also led to greater antibody responses 24 weeks after influenza vaccination."

"Similarly, 10 months of brisk walking two to three times per week conferred better antibody generation post-vaccination in previously sedentary adults.

"Practising traditional Asian martial arts, such as qigong and taiji, three times a week for 20 weeks also led to greater antibody responses to the influenza vaccine at three, six and 20 weeks post vaccination.

Key advice

The researchers said that based on this literature review, it is recommended adults aged over 60 should consistently incorporate some form of aerobic exercise, for example a walk brisk enough to leave one breathless, at least two to three times per week in the weeks and months prior to vaccination.

Evidence suggests that the more prolonged this exercise regime is, the better the immune responses will be to vaccination.

Principal Investigator of Tilda and President of the Irish Gerontological Society, Prof Rose Anne Kenny said: "The Tilda dataset provides an important resource which can be drawn from to effectively disseminate information on the health, circumstances and behaviours of older adults in Ireland.

"Our research provides strong evidence and positive guidelines for government and health authorities tasked with rolling out a successful vaccination programme for older adults. We have reached an important milestone with the rollout of a vaccine to combat Covid-19. Any action which will boost immunity and in particular the immune response to the Sars-Cov-2 vaccine is very important.

Moreover, Tilda's report indicates the appropriate channels of communication to reach older adults with effective messaging since the start of the pandemic, a key element in promoting the uptake of vaccination in older adults "

Improved mood

Researcher Dr Cillian McDowell added: "In addition to the usual benefits of physical activity like improved mood and wellbeing, evidence suggests that being more active can help to boost vaccine-specific antibody responses, particularly among older adults.

“Based on this, we encourage adults aged over 60 to make an effort to move more and incorporate a form of aerobic exercise into their lives in the weeks and months prior to vaccination. Some activity is good, but more is better, and a good goal would be a 30-minute walk brisk enough to increase your breathing rate, done two to three times per week."

Lifestyle concerns

The report looked at patterns of uptake for other vaccines among people over 60 living at home.

They found 59pc of adults aged over 60 received a influenza vaccination between 2016 and 2019.

The groups that are less likely to receive vaccination are: individuals aged 60-69 years; who live in rural areas; who are in employment; or who have private or no health insurance.

In addition, this brief informed about the positive effect of prolonged physical activity on antibody responses following vaccination. This is important information given that adults are less likely to mount robust antibody responses following vaccination and that 44pc of adults aged over 60 in Ireland do less than the recommended level of physical activity.

Campaigns should specifically target groups that are less likely to meet minimum recommended physical activity levels: that is, women; adults aged over 75; individuals with a primary level of education or none; and individuals who live in urban areas.

Previous evidence has shown that the most effective physical activity messages among older adults include highlighting the positive benefits of taking part in physical activity as opposed to the negative consequences of not taking part. Also the short term social and mental health benefits of physical activity should be emphasised, avoiding technical language.

Vitamin D

A consortium of Irish health experts said more people should increase their vitamin D intake to reduce their risk of getting ill from Covid-19.

Daniel M McCarthy, Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at TU Dublin, said: "The accumulation of evidence linking low vitamin D levels and Covid-19 is now considerable. This evidence includes studies which show an increased risk of infection in those with low vitamin D levels, and a 25-to-30-fold reduced risk of ICU admission and a roughly 90pc reduced risk of death in older Covid-19 patients supplemented with vitamin D.

He pointed to deaths from Covid-19 and pressure on hospitals.

“In this context, the supplementation of adults with 20-25 micrograms of vitamin D per day (800-1000 IU/day) for the duration of this crisis is appropriate. This has been shown to be safe, and it is a simple and cost-effect way of mitigating the risks associated with Covid-19. Older adults, those who are obese and those with darker skin pigmentation may require higher-dose vitamin D supplements to optimise their immune function, and these should be taken under medical supervision."