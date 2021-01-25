| 2.7°C Dublin

The jab will do most of the work to protect you – but are you Covid vaccine ready?

By taking the right amount of exercise and preparing early, you can get the most out of your vaccine

Various factors influence our immune system and our body's ability to make best use of the vaccine. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Expand

Eilish O'Regan

Are you Covid-19 vaccine ready?

The jab will do most of the work to protect you from illness caused by the coronavirus but you can help by having a good immune system ready on the day you get the injection.

Various factors influence our immune system, including our age, health, diet and fitness.

