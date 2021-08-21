The hospitality industry is holding up its side of the bargain. We must do so too

It’s been a long wait to get back into the pub and the restaurant. And there is some anecdotal evidence of punters becoming impatient with checks.

The appeals for people to show tolerance and understanding as QR codes are examined were heard and understood in the early days.

But the queues and moaning now – as people are held up by someone in front having a dog-eared vaccination cert endlessly rescanned – contain a seed of danger. The temptation is for gatekeepers to resort to a very Irish “go ahead”, with a nod to the interior. But there are lessons from other countries on whether managers should ease off on their controls.

A survey in Israel found premises abandoned many checks after two weeks, resulting in a spike of infections. Something similar happened in many US states, although many reopened with no checks at all.

The Delta variant is now even better equipped than earlier versions of the virus to exploit any gaps in a premises’ defences – with a handful in every hundred of the double-vaccinated likely to contract Covid if exposed to the agent.

It was Edmund Burke, whose statue is outside Trinity College, who observed centuries ago: “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” Covid is certainly a case in point.

Thus there are grounds for both optimism and uncertainty in the first statistics on compliance with indoor dining regulations – whether you are a restaurateur, publican, patron, politician or public health official.

The rough data is encouraging in the main, showing only a 3-4pc non-compliance rate with the rules, despite the lurid prominence given on social media to alleged breaches at certain premises.

On the other hand, the level of inspections seems low – particularly at the Health and Safety Authority, judging by the crude statistics of only 165 inspections having been carried out in 18 days by 70 inspectors.

It’s basically one inspection by every inspector per week, although it has to be admitted that staff holidays peak in August and may have been booked long beforehand.

Figures for the number of premises available to be inspected are difficult to come by, with representative bodies sometimes counting their members alone.

But the indications are that there are at least 15,000 pubs, restaurants, hotels and other outlets providing indoor dining – not counting golf clubs, bowling alleys and the like that might provide either a full food service or snack-bar facilities.

In any case the large majority will not have been inspected yet. And the 2,377 total inspections, with a non-compliance rate of 3-4pc, means 75 to 100 premises will have to be reinspected as part of the workload.

The Government acknowledged, when reopening hospitality, that checks by compliance officers would be limited.

It said it would task 350 environmental health officers and 70 inspectors with the Health and Safety Authority, who have operated to standard office hours with their existing workload. The Social Democrats and others said at the time there would be effectively no checks at peak evening service times, and hardly anything on weekends.

It is not clear what adjustments both bodies have made to incorporate these concerns, as they did not answer all questions put to them. Public health officials have indicated, however, that it is the virus itself that is acting as an inspector – numbers of daily infections, hospitalisations and ICU admissions have all been steadily rising through August.

However the expected increase has been ‘flatter’ than most of its models, whereas if there was widespread non-compliance with the rules on indoor hospitality, a sharp spike would be expected.

Two weeks after reopening, the HSE said it had seen nothing significant to that point – although there had been some clusters in hotels, expected because of their earlier permission to serve residents food and drink indoors.

The hospitality industry is therefore unquestionably holding up its side of the bargain thus far, and is deserving of recognition for its rigour.

Customers, on the other hand, need to maintain courtesy and civility as service providers strive to do their best – for all our sakes.