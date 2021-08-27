The five factors explaining why the Covid death rate is higher in the North than here

Northern Ireland’s Covid death rate has made headlines after it emerged that last weekend it was around 10 times higher than that in the Republic.

The North’s Department of Health’s dashboard features a graph comparing daily international death rates based on a seven-day rolling average. It compares Northern Ireland with seven countries — the Republic, other parts of the UK, the US, Italy, Japan, South Korea and China.

Last Saturday, Northern Ireland topped the list at 0.44 deaths per 100,000 people — more than 10 times the death rate of the Republic at 0.04 deaths.

The North’s Department of Health has stressed that current death numbers are “much lower than in previous waves of the epidemic in comparison with the number of cases”, and while case and deaths figures for here are greater recently, deaths are “significantly lower than the rest of the UK” across the pandemic overall.

“In comparison with the Republic of Ireland, deaths are recorded in different ways and there are different testing strategies, both of which may also impact on numbers reported,” a spokesperson added.

Here we examine five factors which could explain the discrepancy between both jursdictions.

Rate of positive cases

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland at present is a sad consequence of the large number of cases in the last few weeks, says the North’s Department of Health.

And while the link between case numbers has been “weakened” by the vaccination programme, when case numbers rise it “remains inevitable” that increased deaths will result a few weeks later.

Reflecting on Northern Ireland’s case numbers, Dr Gerald Barry, a virologist from University College Dublin, told our sister newspaper the Belfast Telegraph: “The more cases you get, inevitably — particularly in unvaccinated people — the more deaths, but it can even break through in vaccinated people as well.

“But if you have a cohort of the population that is unvaccinated and you have really high rates of infection, which is the case currently in the north with the number of cases being much higher than in the south, that must be playing a role in deaths.”

Lifting of restrictions

The relatively large number of cases and deaths here can be explained by a range of factors — including the easing of lockdown. Some parts of Fermanagh have had a relatively low incidence of Covid until the current wave, according to health officials.

Dr Barry said the slower approach the Republic has taken means obviously differing case rates either side of the border. “That is probably contributing to the higher cases, and that inevitably feeds through to hospitalisations and deaths,” he said.

People in the south, some of whom may be unvaccinated, have travelled to Northern Ireland to take advantage of our reopened hospitality sector which does not require Covid passports to access bars and restaurants, he added.

“There’s been a lot of reports of people travelling north for concerts and even for weekends away. You have to be fully vaccinated to get into a pub or restaurant in the south.

“Potentially people who are not vaccinated, or don’t want to get vaccinated down here, are going north.”

Delta variant

In June it emerged that half of all positive cases in Northern Ireland had been linked to the variant that originated in India and is more transmissible. At the time scientists said it would become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland in a month.

Now in August, health officials have explained that we are now riding out that wave which appeared in other parts of the UK earlier, saying: “The current wave has occurred somewhat later, meaning that Northern Ireland is now around peak whereas in the rest of the UK the peak has passed.

Slowing of vaccine rollout

The jab programme here rolled out somewhat more rapidly than in the rest of the UK during the initial stages of the programme, the health department said, “so it is possible that the impacts of waning immunity will be seen earlier”.

“At present, Northern Ireland lags a little behind the rest of the Common Travel Area on first dose vaccine uptake and behind Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland on second dose uptake,” it added.

Public health messaging

Dr Barry notes that UK-wide there has been, broadly speaking, a change in messaging around public health since England’s ‘Freedom Day’.

“There’s no doubt that the messaging from London has been, ‘let’s get back to normal’, and the way restrictions have been loosened, that messaging must feed through into people’s mentality and approach to managing Covid,” he said.

“Here (in the Republic) the message is still ‘be cautious, be careful and we’re not out of the woods yet’. It is a completely different messaging from the top and that must play a role in people’s lives in general. People, even subconsciously, might loosen their focus on keeping their distance from people, wearing their masks and limiting their social interactions.”