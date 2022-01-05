The fight against Omicron: How the rest of the week will play out for Cabinet and Nphet

Just one more sleep until schools return – amid the chaos of Covid cases and staff shortages across a number of industries.

So, how are the Government and Nphet preparing? And what can we expect from the next few days?

Today

There is a full meeting of the Cabinet today where the Taoiseach and ministers are expected to agree changes to how long people must restrict their movements if they get a positive diagnosis or if they are deemed a close contact.

The Government has been looking closely to America were the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) reduced the isolation period for people who test positive from 10 days to five days.

The CDC advised that close contact isolation rules could be dropped for fully boosted people with no symptoms as long as they wear a mask in all settings.

It is expected the Cabinet will make changes to isolation rules without any formal recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

It has already been reported that there are plans to drop the requirement for a negative test on arrival in Ireland. This was introduced initially as a measure to halt the spread of Omicron in Ireland.

Thursday

Dr Holohan and his team will meet tomorrow to review the current state of play with Covid transmission and the impact it is having on the health service.

As usual, there is apprehension in Government around what Nphet may recommend but ministers hope there will be no need to impose severe restrictions over the coming weeks. The Government is looking at the significant drop in Omicron cases in South Africa and Britain in the hope something similar will happen here, albeit in another week or two.

Friday

Depending on what Nphet recommend tomorrow, there may be a need for the powerful Cabinet sub-committee to meet on Friday to examine the advice.

This could even be followed by a full Cabinet meeting but all depends on what Nphet recommend.

The Government leaders could also decide to hold off making decisions until the following week. Much will depend on the spread of the virus and how the health service can manage rising case numbers from the more transmissible Omicron variant.